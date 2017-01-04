Recent News and Information
Healthier You 2017 Kick-Off
Parks and Rec is looking for volunteers for the day of the event. Contact Rachel Sensabaugh at 835-5033 or rsensabaugh@ci.valdez.ak.us
City Facilities: New Years Holiday Hours
City Facilities: New Years Holiday Hours

City Hall & City Offices Monday, Jan. 2nd: CLOSED Baler Facility Monday, Jan. 2nd: CLOSED Library Sunday, Jan. 1st & Monday, Jan. 2nd: CLOSED Swimming Pool Saturday, December 31st & Sunday, Jan. 1st: CLOSED Teen Center Saturday, Dec. 31st: Open from 6pm-9pm for NYE Nachos Sunday, Jan. 1st: CLOSED […]
The Small Pool Re-Opens!!
The Small Pool Re-Opens!! The repairs and maintenance have been made, fresh water is in the pool and it is safe to re-open the small pool. The pool will be open for all regularly scheduled Open Swims, as well as Tot Swim, Senior Swim & Rehab/Therapy Swim. View the […]
New Years Eve Fireworks – Saturday @ 10pm
New Years Eve Fireworks – Saturday @ 10pm This year's NYE Fireworks display begins at 10pm! Fireworks will be shot from the old Sea Otter RV Park on the Valdez Spit. Please step outside your doors or head down to the harbor to enjoy the celebration as we welcome in […]
Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Quit Smoking-Free Help Available
Is Your New Year's Resolution to Quit Smoking-Free Help Available

Alaskans resolving to quit tobacco have a free, helping hand As the New Year approaches, people across the country are thinking about their resolutions for 2017. What better time to commit to going tobacco-free. Successfully sticking to this resolution is a serious challenge, but one that can be met. It […]
Doom Named City Manager
Doom Named City Manager

Valdez, AK – Valdez City Council voted Friday to extend an offer of employment as city manager to Ms. Elke Doom. Upon returning from executive session in a special meeting Friday evening, Valdez City Council voted 5-0 to offer a city manager employment contract to Ms. Elke Doom. Council members […]
Police, Fire and Rescue December 19, 2016 – December 25, 2016
Police, Fire and Rescue December 19, 2016 – December 25, 2016

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. 12/19 Transport: Officers assisted in transporting an individual back to their residence. Agency Assist: An officer was requested to contact a homeowner and advise them on the rules pertaining to […]
Art Nash to speak on Healthy Homes & Energy-Updated
The December 29th presentation has been canceled due to travel concerns.