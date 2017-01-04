Healthier You 2017 Kick-Off

Parks and Rec is looking for volunteers for the day of the event.  Contact Rachel Sensabaugh at 835-5033 or rsensabaugh@ci.valdez.ak.us

 

The Small Pool Re-Opens!!

The Small Pool Re-Opens!!
The repairs and maintenance have been made, fresh water is in the pool and it is safe to re-open the small pool. The pool will be open for all regularly scheduled Open Swims, as well as Tot Swim, Senior Swim & R…

New Years Eve Fireworks - Saturday @ 10pm

New Years Eve Fireworks – Saturday @ 10pm
This year’s NYE Fireworks display begins at 10pm! Fireworks will be shot from the old Sea Otter RV Park on the Valdez Spit. Please step outside your doors or head down to the harbor to enjoy the cele…

Doom Named City Manager

Valdez, AK –  Valdez City Council voted Friday to extend an offer of employment as city manager to Ms. Elke Doom.

Upon returning from executive session in a special meeting Friday evening, Valdez City Council voted 5-0 to offer a city manager …

Valdez, AK –  Valdez City Council voted Friday to extend an offer of employment as city manager to Ms. Elke Doom. Upon returning from executive session in a special meeting Friday evening, Valdez City Council voted 5-0 to offer a city manager employment contract to Ms. Elke Doom. Council members […]

