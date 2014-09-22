Concept Design for New Small Boat Harbor Approved by City Council

By Selah Bauer for Valdez City News –

The Valdez City Council approved the initial concept designs for the new Small Boat Harbor given by the Ports and Harbor Commission on Monday, September 15th during the last City Council meeting.

According to the City Council Agenda Statement, the Ports & Harbor Commission has been working very closely with Administration, Project Manager, and the Design Team to refine initial harbor concept design ideas into a 35% level of detail (commonly referred to as schematic design). This stage is considered the last chance to make significant changes.

However, some council members voiced concerns about the project.

“I’m concerned about the lack of design elements and the unknown costs,” council member Donna Schantz said.

The original estimated cost of building the new Small Boat Harbor was roughly $60 million. However, the cost of the project is already rising, even though it is in the beginning stages of development. For example, The Army Corps of Engineers encountered the unanticipated need to move the entire basin slightly further north, requiring the excavation of additional land from Hotel Hill, according to the City Council Agenda Statement.

Mark Swanson, Ports and Harbor Chairman, said the Commission is mindful of the financial concerns and responsibilities.

City Council member Mike Wells said he is concerned about the Duck Flats being drawn into the Small Boat Harbor Project.

“This is a prime piece of wildlife infrastructure,” Wells said.

Lisa Von Bargen, Director of Community and Economic Development said there is no intention to extend the boundaries [of the project] into the Duck Flats. Von Bargen suggested the city council could draw specific boundary lines around the Duck Flats to ensure its protection.

Various other issues surrounding the new Small Boat Harbor Project were discussed during the City Council meeting, including the use of the former Sea Otter property as a stockpile for excavated material and changes to the environmental mitigation requirement.