Announcements, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Skiing

Colorado band “Salem” is touring Alaska, Valdez included, April 8th.

by Steve Fink
SalemColorado band, Salem, is touring Alaska as an acoustic trio on the band’s annual spring powder tour of the state with shows in Valdez, Anchorage, Juneau and Haines. The band features Flamenco style classical guitar and live loops by Thomas Haupt, Mike Facey on bass and Todd Anders Johnson on cajon and vocals. The Valdez show is on April 8th at The Fat Mermaid at 9pm.
 
 

The Risan Project 2016 Alaska Tour:

April 8 Fat Mermaid, Valdez

April 14 Humpys, Anchorage

April 15 Hangar on the Wharf, Juneau

April 16 Pioneer Bar, Haines

Advertisement

 

Todd Anders Johnson

Author: Steve FinkThis content was submitted by a third party and published by Valdez City News Editor Steve Fink.