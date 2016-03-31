Colorado band “Salem” is touring Alaska, Valdez included, April 8th.

Colorado band, Salem, is touring Alaska as an acoustic trio on the band’s annual spring powder tour of the state with shows in Valdez, Anchorage, Juneau and Haines. The band features Flamenco style classical guitar and live loops by Thomas Haupt, Mike Facey on bass and Todd Anders Johnson on cajon and vocals. The Valdez show is on April 8th at The Fat Mermaid at 9pm.
The Risan Project 2016 Alaska Tour:
April 8 Fat Mermaid, Valdez
April 14 Humpys, Anchorage
April 15 Hangar on the Wharf, Juneau
April 16 Pioneer Bar, Haines
|
Todd Anders Johnson
Pingback: Valdez City News: The Risan Project 2016 Spring Alaska Tour with Salem - Risan Media