Police and Fire, November 28, 2016 – December 4, 2016

November 28, 2016 – December 4, 2016

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

11/28

Impeding Snow Removal: Numerous vehicles were impeding snow removal and issued warnings. Please remember to move your vehicles off the street so the plows can remove the snow from the streets.

Assist Medical: Valdez Police assisted the Valdez Fire department with a medical call.

MVA-D: A loader hit a light pole in a parking lot on Fairbanks Street. An Officer spoke with the driver and contacted the owner of the light pole so the damage could be assessed.

MVA-Hit and Run: A caller reported that his vehicle was hit during the night. An Officer responded to the area, investigated the accident and spoke with a neighbor who reported hearing the crash between the hours of 5pm and 7pm. If anyone has information on this case please call the Valdez Police Department.

Trespassing: A man came to the Valdez Police Department to request an individual be trespassed from his residence. He spoke with an Officer regarding this issue.

Vehicle in Ditch: A person reported a vehicle in the ditch by the Tide Flats. An Officer responded to the area, everyone was fine and a loader was on the way to pull the vehicle out. The Officer assisted with traffic control.

Alarm – Burglar: A burglar alarm was set off at a local business. An Officer responded to the location and found that the alarm was tripped in error.

Information: A person called to speak to an Officer regarding a Domestic Violence Protective Order that was against him.

Runaway Juvenile: A man called to report that his daughter did not come home from school and that was not like her. An Officer was able to locate the juvenile and she was reunited with her parents.

11/29

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a driver going slow until he tried to pass then sped up. They ended up having words and he reported it to the Police Department. An Officer spoke to him regarding the issue but he just wanted it reported nothing further required.

Violation of Provisional License: An Officer issued a citation to a Juvenile that was in violation of a provisional license. This individual had been warned in the past.

Citizen Contact: An Officer stopped to assist a motorist with her vehicle. She stated a neighbor was coming to help.

MVA- Damage: A person reported hitting her friend’s car when she backed out of the driveway. An Officer issued par forms and nothing further was needed.

Driving without a License: Valton Ward, DOB 11/24/81, of Valdez was arrested for Driving w/o a valid license and cited for Violating Conditions of Release on another incident.

11/30

Harassment: An individual reported being harassed by a third party regarding a vehicle they were purchasing. An Officer spoke to the caller and tried contacting the third party.

Remand: Wilkinson, Charles Roy DOB 10/8/1983, of Valdez was remanded to Valdez City Jail for Probation Violation.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on a man who thought he was dying. An Officer responded to the residence and found the man in bed, conscious and breathing. He was ill but OK.

Welfare Check: A mother requested a welfare check on her daughter who was at her father’s house. An Officer checked on the daughter and everyone was fine he spoke with all parties involved.

12/01

Assist Medical: Officers assisted the Valdez Fire Department on a medical call.

Traffic Complaint: An Officer witnessed a person fishtailing around the corner by Gilson Middle School and the driver put the vehicle in the ditch. The Officer contacted the Juvenile’s parents.

Impeding Snow Removal: A caller reported a four wheeler parked across from Mikes Palace for a couple of weeks now and is impeding now removal. An Officer responded and requested a tow truck to have it removed.

Public Assist: A caller reported that he was stuck in a bobcat with the bucket up and could not get out. An Officer responded to the area and assisted with a jump start of the bobcat.

Tobacco Possession: An Officer served a juvenile a citation for tobacco possession.

MVA – Hit and Run: A caller reported that an employee from Copper Valley Electric told him that another vehicle hit his vehicle. Suspect vehicle is a blue SUV. Anyone with information on this please call the Valdez Police Department.

Public Assist: A caller requested assistance with a vehicle that was stuck by the Pipeline Club. An Officer responded to the area to assist.

Advertisement

Vehicle in Ditch: Department of Transportation reported a vehicle in the ditch at the Tide Flats. An Officer responded and the vehicle was already out of the ditch and gone.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller was following a blue dodge ram that was all over the road and at times into the outbound lane. An Officer responded and saw the vehicle go off the road by Pioneer. The driver was not under the influence, but was having issues navigating the bad roads. The Officer assisted the driver in getting the vehicle out of the ditch.

Vehicle in Ditch: Department of Transportation reported a vehicle in the ditch by the new Valdez sign. An Officer responded to the area and assisted to get the vehicle out of the ditch.

Vehicle in Ditch: While on patrol an Officer saw a vehicle broke down on the tide flats. The vehicle was towed away by another vehicle. No further assistance was needed.

Found Property: A Brown purse was dropped off at the Valdez Police Department. Please call the Valdez Police Department with identifiers to claim your property.

MVA – Injuries: A report of a vehicle accident with injuries in keystone canyon was received. The injured were transported to the hospital. The highway was shut down until the scene could be cleared. A citation was served to the at fault driver.

MVA – Damage: A caller reported a two vehicle accident with no injuries. An Officer responded to the area to investigate.

Remand: Brusky, Peter DOB 08/02/1954 of Valdez was remanded to Valdez Jail for Probation Violation.

Animal Impound: Two dogs were taken into protective custody and transported to the Valdez Animal Shelter.

Vehicle in Ditch: The Animal Control Officer reported a vehicle in the ditch. The driver’s dad was on his way to help and ACO stayed to assist.

Disturbance Bar: A caller reported that two dart teams were getting out of hand and requested an officer’s assistance. Officers responded to the bar, investigated the disturbance and provided a ride to one of the individuals. The individual was trespassed from the scene.

Stop and Field Investigate: While on patrol an Officer stopped to talk with a man walking on the highway. The individual stated he was walking to Anchorage. He had adequate equipment and lighting, no further assistance was needed.

Summons: Varnes, Steven Anthoni, DOB 09/05/86, of Valdez was summons for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 4th Degree.

12/02

Domestic Assault: A caller requested assistance. Officers responded to the residence to investigate. McGee, Christian Cyle DOB 7/12/1979 of Valdez was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault 4th degree.

Impeding Snow Removal: City Shop requested assistance with a vehicle that was impeding snow removal. The owner moved the vehicle.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who walked off of his job and reportedly had been drinking a lot. An Officer located the individual who was fine.

Lost Property: A caller reported that she lost her blue clutch type wallet in the parking lot of the Best Western. If found please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Traffic Complaint: A bus driver reported that a person ran through the stop arm of the bus on Wood Way. An Officer investigated the incident.

Suspicious Activity: A person came to the Valdez Police Department to report money missing from her account and people hacking her phone. An Officer spoke with the individual. This case is currently under investigation.

Welfare Check: An employee at a local business requested a welfare check on a woman that had been in earlier causing a scene. That same individual stopped by the Police Department to talk with an officer regarding the issue.

12/03

Abandoned Vehicle: While on patrol an Officer noticed a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned. The Owner of the vehicle was contacted and he agreed to have the vehicle towed.

Property Damage: A caller reported the paperwork transporter at Wells Fargo was broken and flapping in the wind. An Officer responded to the bank and secured it for the time being.

Snow machine: A caller reported a snow machine in the river near the Betty Cato Bridge. An Officer investigated the area found foot prints leaving the snow machine and everything appeared OK.

Agency Assist: Valdez Police Department assisted the Valdez Fire Department with a medical call.

12/04

Alarm – Burglar: A panic alarm was reported at a local business. Officers responded to the area and everything was fine.

Animal Cruelty: A caller reported a neighbor abusing her dog. An Officer responded to the area, the owner was not home and the dog was inside. This has been passed on to the Animal Control Officer for follow up.

Traffic Hazard: A caller reported that their vehicle broke down and that they will be retrieving it tomorrow. It is out of the lane of travel.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 109