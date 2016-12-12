Police and Fire December 5, 2016 – December 11, 2016

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

12/05



MVA – D: Snow removal equipment ran into a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

Runaway Juvenile: A runaway juvenile was reported to be in Valdez. The juvenile was located and found to be fine.

MVA – H&R: Caller reported their vehicle was hit during the night. An officer responded and talked to the complainant who stated that the vehicle was hit between 2215 and 2330. This case is under investigation.

MVA – H&R: A caller reported their vehicle was hit at a local business between 1530 and 1600.

MVA – H&R – A caller reported their vehicle was hit at a local residence sometime after 1500 hours.

12/06

Suspicious Vehicle: An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Valdez Glacier parking area. The occupants were contacted and they were from out of town. The vehicle was gone later in the night.

Alarm – Burglar: A burglar alarm was set off at a local business. An officer responded and found the location was secure.

12/07

Disturbance: A person reported a husband and wife fighting. An officer responded and trespassed one of the individuals.

Parking Problems: A caller reported that someone was parked in the handicapped parking sport without having proper handicap tags. An officer responded and gave a warning to the driver.

Serve Time: Donald Sager, DOB: 7/26/82, of Valdez, checked into the Valdez Jail to serve 10 days on a Driving without a License Conviction.

12/08

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for an individual who sounded really bad. The individual was located and was intoxicated but not in distress.

MVA – H&R: A caller reported a vehicle hit their truck at a local business and caused damage to the bumper.

Trespassing: A caller was requesting assistance on what to do to get someone trespassed if they returned to their residence.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a individual who was late returning from a trip. The individual was located and determined to be fine.

Impeding Snow Removal: A caller reported there is a vehicle that is always impeding snow. The owner was given a warning.

Serving Time: Juanita Johns, DOB: 8/4/76, of Glennallen reported to jail to serve 20 days on a Glennallen case.

12/09

Barking Dog: A caller reported a barking dog. When the officer arrived on location the dog was not located.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a child always crying in a local apartment. The child was found to be fine and was just teething.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a female screaming in the middle of the street. The woman had fallen and hurt her leg.

12/10

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported that a vehicle was doing brodies and almost hit a person walking their dog. An officer responded to the area but the vehicle was not found.

Juvenile: A caller report their child was missing. The child was found and was fine.

Theft of Property: A red and silver purse was reported stolen from the Civic Center. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about the stolen property please contact the Valdez Police Department.

12/11

Disturbance Bar: A caller reported a fight in progress at a local bar. An officer responded and suspects left upon arrival.

Disturbance: A caller requested an officer. When the officer arrived no one was at the location.

Found Property: A BMX bicycle was found at the Teen Center.

Animal: A caller reported that their neighbor was shooting a BB gun @ the caller’s dog.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 85