People for Bikes Awards Levitation 49 $5,000

At their December 14th bi-annual meeting, People for Bikes announced seven grant awards to organizations all over the country, ranging from 1,860 for bike racks in Nogales Arizona to 10,00 each for bike racks in Providence Rhode Island, to build a bike bridge in Iola Kansas and a multi-use trail in Russton Louisiana. Levitation 49 of Valdez received 5,000 to install three bike repair stations in key locations and purchase a grooming attachment to create bike lanes along Nordic and multi-use winter trails.
Levitation 49 is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Valdez with the intention to grow the region’s economy by acting as a sports commission focused on pursuing opportunities to expand the number and scope of mountain sports events held here each year. We will create a professional event production machine committed to impeccable execution. They sponsor annual ice-climbing, rock-climbing and fat bike events in Valdez and organize volunteers to build and groom local trails.
People for Bikes was founded in 1999. It’s made up of a coalition of bicycling retailers and suppliers and a separate non-profit foundation. They have donated over two million dollars to community bicycling projects and given advocates for bicycling a platform to bring their concerns to local, state and federal agencies.
