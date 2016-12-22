City Finance Department Relocates

PUBLIC NOTICE

As of Monday, December 19th, the City’s Finance Department is now located on the second floor of the Valdez Pioneer Field Airport Terminal building.

Finance Department staff offices now located at the airport:

finance director, comptroller, accounts receivable, accounts payable,

and property tax clerk/payroll clerk.

All staff phone numbers remain the same.

Customer service representatives at the front desk of

City Hall will continue to assist with account inquiries, accept utility and property tax payments, process energy assistance registration, and provide informational assistance to our residents and visitors.

Questions and concerns regarding the Finance Department’s move should be directed to the City’s Public Information Office at (907) 834-3468.

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer POSTED: December 19, 2016