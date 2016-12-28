Doom Named City Manager

Valdez, AK – Valdez City Council voted Friday to extend an offer of employment as city manager to Ms. Elke Doom.

Upon returning from executive session in a special meeting Friday evening, Valdez City Council voted 5-0 to offer a city manager employment contract to Ms. Elke Doom. Council members Lea Cockerham and Ryan McCune were absent.

Under negotiated contract terms, Doom will begin her tenure as Valdez city manager no later than February 6, 2017. Doom currently serves as city manager for the City of Oxford, North Carolina and was one of four finalists during the 2015 Valdez city manager recruitment process.

City Clerk Sheri Pierce will serve as interim city manager until Ms. Doom arrives in Valdez.

Note: The City of Valdez public information office will release additional information concerning Doom’s biography and negotiated contract terms early next week.

Advertisement

Posted December 23, 2016

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer

City of Valdez, Alaska