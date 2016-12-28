Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Quit Smoking-Free Help Available

Alaskans resolving to quit tobacco have a free, helping hand

As the New Year approaches, people across the country are thinking about their resolutions for 2017. What better time to commit to going tobacco-free. Successfully sticking to this resolution is a serious challenge, but one that can be met. It can take a smoker an average of 8 to 11 quit attempts before they are successful. In Alaska, there are now more people who have quit smoking than there are current smokers. And thanks to Copper River Native Association Tobacco Prevention & Education Program and Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line, Alaskans don’t have to go it alone.

According to a 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s Report, nearly half a million Americans die prematurely from smoking each year and more than 16 million Americans suffer from a disease caused by smoking. Fortunately for smokers it is never too late to quit. The health benefits begin immediately – from reduced heart rate in the first 20 minutes, better lung function within 2 weeks to 3 months, to the risk of heart disease cut in half 1 year after being quit.

Another benefit is economical – the money formerly spent on tobacco that can be saved and used for other needs and wants. A pack of cigarettes can cost more than $10. For a pack-a-day smoker, that can add up to nearly $4,000 in a year. That’s the cost of a nice vacation, a 3-wheeler for off-road fun or work, a down payment on a car – the opportunities are limitless.

In addition to our local services, Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line is a free service that provides Alaska adults aged 18 and over with confidential support services to help them quit tobacco. Those thinking about or trying to quit can contact the Quit Line as often as they like and can receive support messages from a quit coach or choose from several options that may better fit their needs.

Individual Services is the newest addition to Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line that has been used by 50 percent of participants since July 2016. It allows Alaskans to pick and choose their own quit program elements, individualizing their Quit Plan without having to talk to a Quit Coach. Program options include:

Web Coach, an online program that supports and assists the tobacco user throughout the quitting process, from creating their Quit Plan to learning strategies for staying quit for life, and

Text2Quit which offers a series of interactive text messages via mobile phone that are personalized to their Quit Plan and sent out over a four month period, allowing continued contact with a Quit Coach and support in preventing relapse.

Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line also offers free nicotine replacement therapy to those who enroll in the program. Enrollment is easy and can be done over the phone at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or online at www.alaskaquitline.com.

The New Year is the perfect opportunity to make the decision to quit—and stay quit. Let Copper River Native Association Tobacco Prevention & Education program and Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line help you kick off your New Year with a commitment you can keep – a healthier, tobacco-free life. And the extra money to enjoy it.