Police, Fire and Rescue December 19, 2016 – December 25, 2016

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

12/19

Transport: Officers assisted in transporting an individual back to their residence.

Agency Assist: An officer was requested to contact a homeowner and advise them on the rules pertaining to snow removal.

Abandoned Vehicle: An abandoned vehicle was reported left in the Valdez area. Officers contacted the registered owner.

Runaway Juvenile: VPD received a call that a juvenile had threatened that he was going to run away and left his house. The juvenile later returned to the residence.

12/20

Impeding Snow Removal: Several vehicles were issued citations for impeding snow removal. VPD advises residents to keep vehicles clear of roadway for snow removal equipment.

Disturbance: Officers responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing. The couple was separated for the day.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. It was determined that workers had accidently set off the alarm.

Welfare Check: Officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on an individual who appeared to be depressed. Officers contacted the individual and discovered that they were fine.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and found it to be a false alarm.

Vehicle in Ditch: A vehicle was reported in the ditch by the Nazarene Church.

Civil Dispute: Two individuals were arguing about the sale of firewood under contract. They were advised that their issue was civil.

Motor Vehicle Damage: An accident was reported to have occurred causing damage to the complainants vehicle. The driver at fault was issued a citation for speed.

12/21

Impeding Snow Removal: A truck was issued a citation for impeding snow removal.

Vehicle in Ditch: A caller reported running their vehicle off the side of the road and over a street sign. Damage to the vehicle was minimal and the sign was replaced by city crews.

Civil Dispute: A business owner reported having issues with the neighbor business regarding parking of equipment. The owner was advised that he could have it towed if it was on private property.

Traffic Hazard: A caller reported a young boy running into traffic and touching the school busses as they drove by. An officer contacted his parents about this issue.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported that a woman who smelled of alcohol got into her car and drove away from a local business. An officer made contact with the woman and had probable cause to conduct Standard Field Sobriety Tests in which she passed. Portable breath test was .034

Welfare Check: A caller reported a young boy was walking by himself after school. They were concerned because it was unusual and that a family member always picks him up. An officer contacted the young boy and provided transportation home and spoke with his mother.

MVA – Damage: A caller reported running their vehicle into a pole at a local business.

12/22

Curfew Violation: A juvenile was cited for curfew violation after an officer contacted him with another individual after hours. The passenger of the vehicle was given a ride home.

Unattended Death: Officers responded to an individual’s residence after receiving notice from a caller that they had found their friend unresponsive.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a black dog was running in and out of traffic. The Community Safety Officer found the dog and made contact with the owner and reminded them of the leash law.

Alarm – Other: A caller reported hearing an alarm going off inside a residence. Officers were able to contact the owner of the home and found that the oven was on self-clean and the pellet stove was going. The combination of the two triggered the fire alarm and that everything was fine.

12/23

Disturbance: A caller reported a man was outside a local business shouting profanities. The man had left the area prior to officer arrival.

Fireworks: A caller reported fireworks going off at 10-mile. Officers contacted the individuals who were very compliant and said they would not let off anymore fireworks.

Municipal Violation: Four large spruce trees were reported harvested on private property. After investigation, Richard A Mitchell, DOB 05/31/1969, of Valdez was summonsed to appear in court for a charge of Theft in the 3rd Degree. The wood was seized and donated to charity.

12/24

Lost Property: A Samsung Galaxy 7 in a black otter case was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported that a jeep blew through the stop sign and almost hit him. The officers were able to locate the suspect driver who said that he was unable to stop due to the slick roads.

Theft of Property: Property was reported stolen from a residence at Valdez Mobile Home Park. This is currently under investigation.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with a woman having a seizure.

Welfare Check: A caller requested a welfare check on an individual who had borrowed their vehicle and hadn’t heard from them for awhile. It was discovered the individual had left town and the vehicle was at the airport.

Juvenile Issues: A parent reported having issues with their teenage son. Officers contacted both parties and agreed on a solution to temporarily separate the two until they had time to cool off.

12/25

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on a woman whom the caller hadn’t heard from all day and this unusual behavior. It was confirmed that the woman was out of town and that she was fine.

Juvenile Issues: Officers responded to a mother and son having a verbal argument. Parties were separated for a few hours so they had time to cool down.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with a young woman having a seizure.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS on transporting an elderly woman to the hospital.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 110