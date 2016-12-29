Announcements, Arts & Entertainment, City of Valdez, Featured, Sports

The Small Pool Re-Opens!!

by Sue Bergstrom Views: 1

The repairs and maintenance have been made, fresh water is in the pool and it is safe to re-open the small pool. The pool will be open for all regularly scheduled Open Swims, as well as Tot Swim, Senior Swim & Rehab/Therapy Swim. View the full calendar

here.

