Governor Walker Shares Cost Cut Information

We are committed to finding efficiencies in state government. Here’s a look at some of the things we’ve already done. In order for Alaska to solve our current fiscal crisis, we must discuss how we’ll bring in additional revenue.

Some of the ways the State of Alaska has cut costs include:

Alaska Vocational & Technical Education (AVTEC) closed its Muldoon campus in Anchorage, and cut its Allied Health Program.

The Department of Education cut funding for the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program (ANSEP), saving $960,000.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) cut 40% from its operating budget.

Job centers in Ketchikan, Barrow, and Seward have closed permanently.

State parks in Sitka and Valdez are no longer being maintained – including picnic areas, bathroom facilities, and campsites.

Courthouses across Alaska now clise at 12:00pm on Fridays.

The Department of Public Safety cut 82 positions in the past two years

