Cross-Country Skiers Hit the Trails for the Third Qaniq Challenge

Qaniq Challenge is a two day, 35K cross-country ski race that combines free-style with classic skiing on two separate courses, held this year on January 14th and 15th. It’s one of only two cross-country races of this type in the state and draws participants from all over Alaska and beyond. The race has drawn members of the Australian and US National teams. Olympic skier Holly Brooks, who participated in both the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics is a past participant and, according to Parks and Rec Director Darryl Verfaillie, a big supporter of the race. There is only one other race in the United States that pays out more prize money. This year the race has a new prize structure, including a combined purse of $10,000 divided among the top male & female finishers along with local and Old Timers’ award recognition. A kids’ race has also been added. Alaska National Guard personnel will be providing a shelter and cocoa for the young participants.

Valdez Parks and Recreation initiated the race as a means of encouraging winter tourism in Valdez by acquainting participants and spectators with the quality and number of local ski trails. Lauren Fritz of the Alaska Pacific University Nordic ski team was in Valdez when the planning for the race started in the summer of 2014 and was instrumental in guiding the project. Feedback from participants in the past two events has prompted changes in the race format and prize structure for 2017.

“Among the multitude of events we host each year, the Qaniq is one of my favorites, as no matter what the weather or conditions, the folks that are drawn to this race are naturally upbeat and positive-you just can’t help but be uplifted by their company.”

Darryl Verfaillie

It takes a lot of preparation to hold a race of this type here. Trail-grooming can take on a whole new meaning. For the two previous races it included constructing bridges to cross Mineral Creek and building a dam from fallen trees to re-route flood waters on the trails towards Hog Back Mountain. That area was then sandbagged to divert the water and create an ‘impromptu lake’ that, once frozen, racers could ski over. This year the race is using out-of-town trails to give racers a chance at some that are rarely used by skiers due to heavy snow machine use. The recent high winds relocated much of the snow and replaced it with glacial silt that was covering the course. Marcie Robertson and her crew have had to move snow from nearby snowdrifts and other available clean snow to the trail to increase glide. The original plan to direct the course toward Prince William Sound again this year had to be scrapped when the ninety-plus mile per hour winds left an access point to Mineral Creek that consisted of bare rock.

What to Expect:

This race will take place – regardless of ski conditions, cancelled flights or other Valdez Winter challenges – hence the name! Be prepared to ski in all conditions as the possibility of white-outs, open water crossings and/or blinding sun may happen. As a result, no refunds or registration “swaps” will be allowed – please plan accordingly… remember, getting here is half the fun!

The initial plan for the Qaniq Challenge was to give it three years to build towards becoming self-sustaining. Despite all the positive feedback from participants, the event has not grown as quickly as anticipated. Parks and Rec will be reassessing after the 2017 race and possibly coming up with a different version for 2018.

Note: The difference between classic and freestyle cross country skiing:

Freestyle skiing – also called skate skiing – means you generate speed on your skis by using the same motion as you would on a roller blade or ice skate. This method is faster, but it generally is more difficult to learn and do well because it requires a more coordinated series of movements. Classic skiing is essentially walking with a glide between steps. To generate speed, you kick your front foot backwards and propel your other foot forward.