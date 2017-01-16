Agenda for Tuesday 1/17 City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting

Work Session (Land Development) & Regular Meeting

WORK SESSION AGENDA – 6:00 pm

1. Work Session: Proposed City Facilities Development & Related Land Acquisition

January 17 City Facility & Land Acquisition Work Session Memo.docx

1-3-2017 Discussion Item Map with Notations.docx

1-3-2017 Discussion Item Map.pdf

Fire Station Concept 4.pdf

Storage Expansion Concept.pdf

City Hall – Option B.pdf

Storage Summary.pdf

Attachments:

REGULAR AGENDA – 7:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Special Meeting Minutes of December 15, 2016 and December 23, 2016

121516 Special Meeting Minutes_Draft

122316 Special Meeting Minutes_Draft

Attachments:

V. PUBLIC BUSINESS FROM THE FLOOR

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

Appointments to Valdez Museum and Historical Archive Association Board of

Directors

1.

Cullen_VMHA Application January 2017

Allred_VMHA Application January 2017

