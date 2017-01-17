POLICE, FIRE and RESCUE FOR THE WEEK OF January 9 – 15, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

01/09

Possible Drunk Driver: Officers contacted the driver of a white SUV who was called in as possibly intoxicated after the vehicle was seen swerving all over the highway on the tide flats. It was reported as crossing the center line and fog line multiple times. Officers determined the driver was not impaired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Animal Info: Someone was reported as feeding eagles in Glacier View Trailer Park. The Animal Control Officer was able to determine who was responsible, but since they weren’t home, he will be following up with the matter later.

Snowmachine: A caller reported a snowmachiner has been riding the non-motorized East Dike trail for several days now.

01/10

Parking: Officers responded to the Civic Center after receiving a complaint about a vehicle parked in the handicapped parking area. When Officers arrived they found one vehicle parked in area that didn’t have any ‘no parking’ or ‘handicap parking’ signs.

Welfare Check: Officers investigated a possible suicide attempt.

Harassment: A caller reported some harassment between two individuals, but decided to try to work out the issue before involving the Police Department.

VID: Officers assisted an individual whose vehicle went into the ditch.

01/11

Disturbance – Other: The hospital requested assistance with an agitated patient who was attempting to leave against medical advice. The patient eventually calmed down and willingly went back to their hospital room.

Fish & Game: A school bus driver with an empty bus reported hitting a moose on the highway by Salmonberry Ski Hill. Apparently the moose was not seriously injured as it got up and ran back up the mountainside just east of Salmonberry.

Animal Impound: A dog found running at large near Radio Shack was picked up by the Animal Control Officer and taken to the Animal Shelter to be impounded.

Extra Patrol: A local business requested Officers conduct extra patrols in the area while they were experiencing issues with their alarm system. Officers did so until the alarm issues were resolved.

Animal Noise: A concerned caller reported a dog barking for the past 6 hours, but when the Animal Control Officer responded to the area, they were unable to locate the dog.

Disturbance – Other: A verbal argument over the use of a snowmachine trail escalated when the complainants reported they had been threatened with gun violence and shortly thereafter heard a shot fired. Officers responded to the area and contacted all involved parties.

MICS – Marijuana: Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana after contacting two juveniles sitting in a parked car. The parents of both juveniles were contacted and one was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances 5th Degree.

01/12

Animal Impound: A black dog was reported running at large and charging at people. Officers were unable to locate the dog at the time, but later impounded it when it showed up at Coast Guard Housing.

Motor Vehicle Accident – No Damages: A motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle backing into another one was reported. There was no damage to either vehicle.

Animal at Large: A medium sized black dog dragging a leash was reported heading west on Galena Drive. Officers were unable to locate the animal in the area.

Lost Property: Three debit or credit cards were reported lost somewhere in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

01/13

Snow Removal: Officer issued citations to the owners of vehicles reported as impeding snow removal on city streets.

Animal Noise: A dog barking continuously for over two hours was reported. Officers tracked down the owner who apologized and said the dogs were probably mistakenly left outside on the deck and he would find someone to let them back into the house.

01/14

Arrested: Officers investigating a noise complaint arrested Stephen Douglas Hansford, DOB 09/05/1971, of Valdez, on an outstanding Anchorage bench warrant for Failure to Appear for a court hearing. The original charge was Driving under the Influence.

Snow Removal: Officers issued citations to the owners of vehicles that were parked in the streets and impeding snow removal.

Public Assist: Officers rendered aid to the driver of a vehicle that had gotten stuck in a berm on North Harbor Drive.

Traffic Hazard: A complaint regarding snow removal was called in to the VPD after a 4 foot snow berm prevented the caller from reaching the emergency room in their personal vehicle. EMS personnel assisted with the transport.

Traffic Hazard: An individual riding a bicycle in the middle of the highway on the tide flats was called in as a potential traffic hazard. Officer contacted the individual who was wearing a headlamp and not in the middle of the road. They determined he was suitable visible and did not pose as a traffic hazard.

Snowmachine: A caller reported two snowmachines on the non-motorized East Dike trail. An Officer responded to the area and determined the snowmachiners were using that trial with permission as they were removing the check points from Qaniq Challenge held earlier that day.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Damages: A parked truck was reported as damaged when another vehicle backed into it. Officer responded and collected information on both vehicles for the state crash report.

Traffic Hazard: Another traffic hazard involving a bicyclist was reported on West Egan Drive. The complainant stated both were lying in the street and although the bicyclist declined assistance, the complainant was worried that he was injured. Officers responded and provided transportation to the bicyclist and his bicycle.

Vehicle in Ditch: Officers assisted pulling a vehicle out of a ditch. There were no injuries.

01/15

Snow Removal: Officers issued multiple citations to the owners of vehicles parked in the street and impeding snow removal.

Fish & Game: The Animal Control Officer responded to the report of a distressed swan in the vicinity of Dayville Road, but was unable to determine if it was injured before it moved back into the woods.

Vehicle in Ditch: Another vehicle was reported in the ditch by MP 11 of the Richardson Highway. A tow truck was dispatched to assist getting the vehicle back onto the road.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Injuries: A single vehicle accident was reported to have occurred in the vicinity of the Glacier Stream Bridge. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and a tow truck was dispatched to remove the disabled vehicle.

Serve Time: Mark Edward Johns of Glennallen, DOB 09/14/1978, checked in to the Valdez Jail to serve a 10 day jail sentence on a Glennallen charge of Driving with License Revoked / Suspended / Cancelled.

Arrested: Tisha Dee Watts of Valdez, DOB 06/30/1982, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Violating Conditions of Release on the original charges of Assault 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment and Driving under the Influence.

Welfare Check: Officers conducted a welfare check after receiving a request to check on a child that had been crying for about 30 minutes in a neighboring apartment. Officer determined the baby was fine and based on the complainants repeated noise complaints regarding children crying over the past few months, advised the complainant that there was nothing the Police Department could do about a crying baby.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 106