Fire Features at the Museum in February

by Sue Bergstrom

A public program on the restoration and function of the 1907 Ahrens Steamer Fire Engine led by retired Valdez Fire Chief Tom McAlister takes place at the Valdez Museum Friday, February 17th, 7-8 pm. Free to museum members and w/admission. OR $5 per person. $10 per family. Call 835-2764 or visit www.valdezmuseum.org for information.


A Tuesday Nite History Talk on Fires in Old Town takes place at the Valdez Museum February 21st, 5:30-6:30 pm. Free to museum members and w/admission. OR $5 per person. $10 per family. Call 835-2764 or visit www.valdezmuseum.org for information.

