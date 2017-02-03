M/V Matanuska Return to Service Delayed

Due to additional required repair work, the M/V Matanuska will not resume service on Friday, Feb. 10 as originally scheduled. The M/V Matanuska is now scheduled to return to service on Monday, Feb. 20.

The M/V Matanuska is currently undergoing its annual overhaul. During this process engineering staff discovered additional areas of steel that must be replaced prior to sailing. The ferry has been out of service since January 4.

AMHS staff is contacting affected passengers. Service notices may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_ notices.shtml or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.

