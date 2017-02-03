RCAC Recertification Application Available for Public Review

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council (PWSRCAC) is seeking recertification as the alternative voluntary advisory group for Prince William Sound, as authorized under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90). The application has been submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is charged with assessing whether PWSRCAC fosters the general goals and purposes of OPA 90 and is broadly representative of communities and interests as envisioned under OPA 90.

The recertification application is available for public review on PWSRCAC’s website at www.pwsrcac.org. To obtain a printed copy, contact the PWSRCAC at (907) 277-7222, toll-free (800) 478-7221, or email brooke.taylor@pwsrcac.org.

Comments need to reach the USCG by February 27, 2017, and should reference “PWSRCAC Recertification” in the subject line.

Comments on the application should be sent to Lt. Patrick Grizzle at Patrick.J.Grizzle@uscg.mil.

Comments may also be sent to; Commander, 17th Coast Guard District (M), PO Box 25517, Juneau AK 99802, Attn: Lt. Patrick Grizzle, Inspections & Licensing

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council, with offices in Anchorage and Valdez, is an independent non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote environmentally safe operation of the Valdez Marine Terminal and the oil tankers that use it. The council’s work is guided by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, and its contract with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. The council’s 18 member organizations are communities in the region affected by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, as well as aquaculture, commercial fishing, environmental, Native, recreation, and tourism groups.