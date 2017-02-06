Police, Fire and Rescue for January 30-February 5, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

01/30

Prowler: An individual heard a thump in their home as if someone had knocked something over. After clearing the residence, officers did not find anyone inside the home.

01/31

Animal at Large: A dog was reported loose on Gulkana St. The Community Safety Officer collected the dog and returned it to the owner and spoke with them about leash laws.

Snowmachine Complaint: An older snowmachine with two riders were reported riding on the East Dike Trail. VPD would like to remind residence that the East Dike Trail is the non-motorized trail and that snowmachines can be ridden on the West Dike Trail.

02/01

Lost Property: A Kindle Fire in a pink case was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Dept.

Noise Disturbance: A caller reported that their neighbor was playing loud music. An officer contacted the neighbor who had agreed to turn the music down.

Animal Info: A black dog was reported wandering around Robe River Dr. The complainant stated that it growled and appeared to be aggressive. This information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer.

02/02

Fish & Game: A moose was hit by Stuart Creek Bridge on the Richardson Hwy. Troopers contacted a charity to recover the moose.

02/03

Found Property: An ATV winch remote control and two ATV keys were turned in to the Valdez Police Department. Call with descriptors to claim.

02/04

Theft of Property: Firewood was reported being stolen from a residence. Officers conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle that matched the description given. An armload of firewood was found in the vehicle. Complainant did not want to proceed with charges.

Animal Neglect: A dog was reported as being neglected. Complainant stated the dog was skinny, hit on several occasions, and is never let outside. Information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer for further investigation.

Possible Drunk Driver: A truck heading inbound on the Richardson Hwy was reported to be weaving and crossing the fog line. An officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver was not impaired.

Noise Disturbance: Loud noises were heard in the Alpine Woods Subdivision. Officers patrolled the area and were unable to find the source of the noise.

Snowmachine/Accident: Multiple callers reported snowmachines spinning broadies and racing up and down the road at Valdez Mobile Home Park. Officers responded and found that a mobile home was hit by a snowmachine causing damage. During investigation, parties were uncooperative and the driver was not found.

02/05

Animal at Large: An orange cat was reported running loose on Jago St. An officer collected the feline. Upon bringing it to the animal shelter, it fought it’s way from the officer’s arms and is currently still at large around the vicinity of the animal shelter.

VID: Officers assisted a citizen who had went off the road by the hatchery and their vehicle was stuck in the ditch.

MVA-D: A caller reported hitting two snowmachines and their vehicle sustained damage. Officers were able to make contact with all parties involved. This remains under investigation.

Animal DOA: A dog was ran over by a vehicle. An officer collected the dog and brought it to the animal shelter. The owners were contacted.

Snowmachine Complaint: A caller reported that a person driving a snowmachine was going approximately 60 mph through Aleutian Village. The snowmachine had left the area prior to officer arrival.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a baby that had been crying for over two hours. The officer found there were no welfare issues and the baby was fine.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 99