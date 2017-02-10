February 8, 2017

To: All Graduating Seniors

Re: All America City Scholarship

The City of Valdez is offering graduating seniors of Valdez High School who plan to pursue full-time higher education the opportunity to apply for the All America City Scholarship. In 2017, two All-America City scholarships, in the amount of $2,500 each, will be awarded.

The scholarship program was established in 1982 as a lasting reminder of the All America City honor awarded to the City of Valdez in 1965 and 1981.

The intent of the scholarship program is to encourage civic involvement among the youth of Valdez while encouraging them to continue their education.

Any student wishing to apply should complete the application package, which must include the following:

1. Personal letter of application

2. City 2017 All-America Scholarship application form

3. Three letters of reference relating to the student’s civic involvement

4. Official copy of the student’s Valdez High School Transcript

5. Copy of the student’s letter of acceptance or conditional acceptance to a college or university

Scholarship application packets are available on the City’s website, at Valdez City Hall and through the guidance counselor at Valdez High School.

Applications must be received in the Office of the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017. Applications should be delivered to Valdez City Hall or mailed to the following address:

City of Valdez All-America City Scholarship Committee

Attn: Deputy City Clerk

Valdez City Hall

P.O. Box 307

Valdez, Alaska 99686

The scholarship committee will review applications and select scholarship recipients. Awards will be presented at the Valdez High School graduation ceremony in May 2017.

For questions or concerns regarding the scholarship application process, please call (907) 834-3468 or email aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Sincerely,

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA

2017 ALL-AMERICA CITY SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

YOUR SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION PACKAGE MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

1. PERSONAL LETTER OF APPLICATION, which should include the following:

a. Personal history – Information about yourself, your family, what you like to do, and your plans for the future.

b. Educational plans – Why you wish to go to a college or university, the name of the college or university you plan to attend, and your field of study choice.

c. Civic involvement – Describe your involvement in civic and/or community affairs and your reasons for thinking civic involvement is important.

2. COMPLETED 2017 ALL-AMERICA SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION FORM.

3. THREE LETTERS OF REFERENCE, specifically relating to your civic involvement.

4. OFFICIAL COPY OF YOUR VALDEZ HIGH SCHOOL TRANSCRIPT.

5. LETTER OF ACCEPTANCE OR CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE FROM YOUR COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY, if available.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION: 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 14th, 2017.

Late or incomplete application packages will not be accepted.

Please submit your complete package to:

City of Valdez

All-America City Scholarship Committee

Attn: Deputy City Clerk

Valdez City Hall

P.O. Box 307

Valdez, Alaska 99686

CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA

ALL-AMERICA CITY SCHOLARSHIP

APPLICATION

2017

Name: _______________________ _______________________ _______________________ Last First Middle

Address: ____________________________________ ________________________________

Street Address Mailing Address

_______________________________ _________ _____________________

City State Zip Code

High School Grade Point Average: _________

School Activities: _______________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Offices Held and Positions of Responsibility Assumed in High School: ____________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Honors and Awards Received: ____________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

College or University You will Attend: ______________________________________________

Proposed Major Area of Study: ____________________________________________________

Additional Comments: ___________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Advertisement