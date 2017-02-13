Backcountry Search and Rescue Responds to Thompson Pass

City of Valdez

Public Information Office

P.O. Box 307

Valdez, Alaska 99686

907-834-3468 (office)

907-200-7002 (cell)

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release: 2/11/2017 7:00 p.m.

Valdez, AK – Valdez Fire Department’s Backcountry Search and Rescue Team assisted the Alaska State Troopers Saturday after receiving reports of a personal locator beacon activation north of Thompson Pass.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the Valdez Fire Department (VFD) received a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers on a backcountry search and rescue case north of Thompson Pass. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) in Anchorage reported receiving a personal locator beacon activation signal early Saturday morning. The signal placed the beacon’s location approximately five miles northwest of mile marker 32 of the Richardson Highway.

VFD’s Backcountry Search and Rescue team personnel, an Alaska State Wildlife Trooper, and five volunteers utilized snowmachines to search a wide area around the reported position of the beacon signal. The Valdez Snowmachine Club also responded to the scene with backcountry rescue resources. Vertical Solutions, a Valdez-based helicopter operator, conducted an overflight while on a flightseeing tour in the area.

Advertisement

No signs of distress, debris, or fresh tracks in the snow were reported by either the ground or air search teams. Responders confirmed accountability for occupants of all vehicles parked in the area. Valdez-based incident command post personnel also contacted local lodges and hotels to confirm accountability.

Per the RCC, no additional activation signals were received from the beacon since the original activation. The beacon was of British origin, but is unregistered.

Alaska State Troopers suspended search efforts Saturday evening pending any further indications of distress.

The VFD Backcountry Rescue Team highly recommends anyone utilizing Alaska’s backcountry carry a personal locator beacon or other means of emergency communication. Owners of emergency beacons should register their devices prior to backcountry travel to assist in search and rescue efforts. Registration allows responders to attempt confirmation of the beacon’s last known position, as well as the owner’s intended transit plans and method of travel. Additionally, device registration provides a method to confirm non-distress if an emergency beacon is activated unintentionally.

Posted 2/11/2017

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer

City of Valdez, Alaska