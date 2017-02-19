Valdez Youth Court Students Take Time to Make a Difference

On a sunny Sunday afternoon in January, twelve members of the Valdez Youth Court got together for their monthly meeting at the Valdez Courthouse. I wanted to meet these kids and learn more about what they were bringing to the town of Valdez. I also wanted to learn about the Youth Court members as people. Why did these kids voluntarily take on this huge time commitment?

What is Youth Court?

There are about 1,000 Youth Courts across the United States. In Youth Court, young people act as defense attorneys, prosecutors, and judges for other young people. They discuss the case with the offender and determine a sentence. Sentences typically include community service, apologies to others, and drug, alcohol, or tobacco education when appropriate.

There is some evidence that young people who go through Youth Court will be less likely to re-offend than their peers who go through the regular criminal justice system.

Restorative Justice Comes to Valdez Youth Court

The main topic of the January meeting was a presentation given by Gaea Bard. She and another student, Domonique Alex, attended a state conference in November. Young people, school and state officials, and experts met to discuss how Restorative Justice principles can be implemented for youth across Alaska. The goals of Restorative Justice are to help offenders restore wholeness to the victims, and also to restore the offenders place within the community.

The students learned about a wide range of programs, some of which are targeted at issues beyond the scope of a teen-run court.

Part of the drive towards a Restorative Justice model comes from research that shows suspensions are ineffective at changing a student’s behavior. Gaea shared that the suspended student has more time to get in trouble when they are barred from school and team activities. This time comes exactly when the student is already in some kind of trouble. After school suspensions, students are more likely to drop out and more likely to enter the criminal justice system.

The Valdez students discussed suspensions in their own experience. They thought it was extreme to imagine suspended classmates becoming career criminals. However, they also thought suspended students didn’t learn or do anything that changed their future behavior.

Gaea and Dominique learned about students who had been encouraged to talk through their feelings using the Restorative Justice line of questioning. The questions posed in the traditional justice system are “what laws have been broken, who did it, and what do they deserve?” In the Restorative Justice model, the questions include: “What were you thinking at the time? What have you thought about since? Who has been hurt by your actions? What has been hard about this for you? What actions are needed to make things right?”

The main change the The Valdez Youth Court will make in the future is utilizing the Restorative Justice questions in addition to the traditional Youth Court procedures. The hope is that this will make the process more meaningful for everyone involved. The Restorative Questions are printed on a card that will go into the Youth Court Judge’s packet.

In future cases, students appointed to defend another student will also spend more time meeting with that student before the trial. This is also designed to help facilitate real connections between students rather than just going through the motions of a trial.

The students went on to discuss possible changes in sentencing. They felt that some Youth Court defendants learned from their experiences and some did not. They hope to move towards sentences that will help more students make a genuine change in their behavior.

Why Join Youth Court?

Youth Court is a time commitment for students who are already pretty busy. There is an intensive training, and students must pass a Bar Exam before they can participate in cases. In addition to monthly meetings, students meet to discuss and work on cases as they come. Each case takes hours of the students’ time.

Members feel they are making a difference in other students’ lives. Caitlin Connell gains inspiration from times “You can see how you’re affecting [the defendant.] You can tell you’re changing their viewpoint or having some kind of impact.” Gaea adds “Middle schoolers are the people we affect the most. [They] have time to grow and learn. [We’re] giving them a chance to change before they get into high school.”

Some students, like Mattie Haase, admitted they initially joined the Youth Court because their parents wanted them to. However, once they joined they made friends and discovered, “it was actually really fun.”

Students also have opportunities to travel to conferences and meet other Youth Court students. According to Ashlee Shaeffer, at the conferences, “Everyone is friends. Everyone is so accepting.”

In addition to helping others, the students feel that Youth Court has helped them. Caitlin credits Youth Court for “The way that I’ve grown as a person, and improved my ability to communicate and speak to people without being nervous.” Mattie feels she has become “more responsible.” Gaea feels what she has learned is “Compassion. People come in and you don’t realize that they’re struggling. Then you learn about what they may be dealing with.”