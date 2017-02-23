Police, Fire and Rescue February 13-19, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

02/13

Impeding Snow Removal: Several vehicle owners were given warnings for having their vehicles in the roadway while the city was out removing snow. Please do not leave your vehicles on the road while it is snowing.

Alarm – Burglar: A burglar alarm from a local business was accidentally set off by employees.

MVA with Damage: A motor vehicle accident, without injuries, was reported.

02/14

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for an individual who had missed a scheduled appointment. The individual was not located in Valdez and had not been seen for several years.

MVA with Damage: A single car rollover accident, without injuries, was reported. The vehicle was turned upright and towed.

Fish and Game: A sign was posted by the Animal Control Officer, at a local business to inform the public not to feed the eagles.

Family Issues: A caller requested help in removing a tenant from their residence. Both individuals were contacted and agreed that they would separate for the night.

02/15

Traffic Hazard: Several vehicles were found to have slid out of their driveways due to icy conditions. Owners were contacted to move them back into their driveways.

Disturbance Other: A caller reported a man acting crazy and banging on apartment windows. The individual was contacted and found to be intoxicated.

Bench Warrant Arrest: Arrested Lawrence D. Ashouwak, DOB 3/25/94, of Valdez, for a $50 Anchorage warrant for failing to comply with ASAP.

Lost Property: A wallet was reported lost in the elementary parking lot. If found please bring it to the Valdez Police Department.

02/16

Strange Activity: A local resident reported that they thought it was odd that their neighbor’s lights were not on when they are always on. Officers responded to the residence and all appeared fine.

Parking Problems: A local snow removal company called to say there was a snow machine impeding their snow removal efforts. The local business moved the snow machine, the owner was never found.

02/17

Agency Assist: Curtis Malcuit, DOB 12-9-72, of Valdez, was served a summons out of Palmer for Violating a Protective Order.

Impeding Snow Removal: A vehicle owner was given a warning for having their vehicle in the roadway while the city was out removing snow.

02/18

DUI: Anthony R Joseph, DOB 6/23/85, of Valdez was arrest for DUI.

Welfare Check: A caller reported seeing a flashing emergency light on the mountain. Further investigation found that it was a warning light on top of an antenna by Old Town.

Fish and Game: A caller reported that an eagle might be injured. When an officer arrived, the eagle flew on top of the roof and was giving him the eagle eye and was unharmed.

02/19

Stop FI: While on patrol an officer found an empty vehicle on a local bridge. After searching the area he found the owner having a small fire under the bridge.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 103