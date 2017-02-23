“Spring into Art” 2017 Annual Student Art Exhibition

Sponsored by Alyeska, ASCA and National Endowment for the Arts

Run Dates and Location

March 24 – May 7, 2016

Exhibit Location: Valdez Museum and Historical Archive and Valdez Consortium Library

Older student work at the museum and younger student art at the library.

Opening Celebration

March 24, 5-7 pm Opening celebration Valdez Museum and Valdez Consortium Library

Exhibition of work, refreshments, drawing for art supplies

Deadline for submitting work

March 10, 5 pm, deadline to enter art into the exhibit

Drop work off at the museum OR leave work with your art teacher OR drop art into bins at area public schools

While the museum isn’t open to the public in the mornings, you may still drop off work from 9-5, Monday through Friday or noon to 5 Saturday and Sunday. Ring the doorbell or call 835-2764 and we’ll buzz you in.

What kind of art can you enter into the show?

2-D, 3-D or AV. Call us about the latter so that we have the equipment in place to showcase your work.

All work must be labeled with entry form and ready to hang or mount on a pedestal.

Where to pick up entry forms

Valdez Museum

Valdez Consortium Library

Public Schools and art teachers

Museum website, www.valdezmuseum.org

Call for Student Volunteers at Opening Celebration

Needed, student photographers and peer interviewers

Art Classes at the Valdez Museum

February 24, 10-1, 2-5 pm VMHA, morning and afternoon, painting

March 8, 10-1, 2-5 VMHA, morning and afternoon, 3-D constructions