“Spring into Art” 2017 Annual Student Art Exhibition
Sponsored by Alyeska, ASCA and National Endowment for the Arts
Run Dates and Location
March 24 – May 7, 2016
Exhibit Location: Valdez Museum and Historical Archive and Valdez Consortium Library
Older student work at the museum and younger student art at the library.
Opening Celebration
March 24, 5-7 pm Opening celebration Valdez Museum and Valdez Consortium Library
Exhibition of work, refreshments, drawing for art supplies
Deadline for submitting work
March 10, 5 pm, deadline to enter art into the exhibit
Drop work off at the museum OR leave work with your art teacher OR drop art into bins at area public schools
While the museum isn’t open to the public in the mornings, you may still drop off work from 9-5, Monday through Friday or noon to 5 Saturday and Sunday. Ring the doorbell or call 835-2764 and we’ll buzz you in.
What kind of art can you enter into the show?
2-D, 3-D or AV. Call us about the latter so that we have the equipment in place to showcase your work.
All work must be labeled with entry form and ready to hang or mount on a pedestal.
Where to pick up entry forms
Valdez Museum
Valdez Consortium Library
Public Schools and art teachers
Museum website, www.valdezmuseum.org
Call for Student Volunteers at Opening Celebration
Needed, student photographers and peer interviewers
Art Classes at the Valdez Museum
- February 24, 10-1, 2-5 pm VMHA, morning and afternoon, painting
- March 8, 10-1, 2-5 VMHA, morning and afternoon, 3-D constructions
