Deadline for Small Business Survey March Third

Excerpted from the Small Business Development Center web site.

SBDC helps small businesses grow throughout Alaska via its expanding online resources and business management expertise.

SBDC provides resources, advice and assistance that help small businesses grow and create measurable economic impact throughout Alaska. Assistance is provided by experienced business advisors and experts through on-site and/or online interactions or training, and at no or very low cost to clients.

What We Provide

Low-cost business workshops, both online and in our six hub locations: Anchorage, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Soldotna and Wasilla.

Online resources, such as our downloadable tools and guide to the business life cycle.

No-cost confidential one-on-one business advising.

