Local Civil Air Patrol Cadets Earn Their Way to Winter Encampment in Oregon

by Lanette Oliver, Public Affairs Officer

Would you choose to spend Christmas Break from school getting up at 6 A.M. every day and spend the day doing physical training and military drills? That is just what two Cadets from the Valdez Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron did.

Cadet Airman Jason Kipar and Cadet Airman Isaiah Silveira worked for months to complete all requirements and testing to earn Cadet Airman grade in order to be able to attend the 2016 Winter Encampment. This was the first time to attend an Encampment for both Cadets. The Encampment, usually held at Anchorage, was held in Oregon, necessitating expensive out-of-state travel. Attendance at this Encampment for these two Cadets would not have been possible were it not for funding from United Way, Valdez.

The Encampment was held at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Oregon, from December 26 through 31. It hosted approximately 170 Cadets from 5 states including Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska and others.

The Cadets were accompanied by Commander James McIntyre and Captain Paul Silveira, who served as Senior Member staff volunteers. This was the first Encampment for Captain Silveira, who said, “Encampment is a fantastic opportunity for these young people to hone their leadership skills as well as develop discipline. These are our future leaders.”

Advertisement

Of the experience, Cadet Airman Jason Kipar commented, “What I thought about Encampment is that it was fun, and that you had to work as a team and do lots of different things.” Cadet Airman Isaiah Silveira said, “It was a good leadership training. You have to form a team with your flight. If you don’t you will not be able to finish the requirements.”

Both inform me they have returned better able to assist other Cadets and to assume more responsibilities and leadership roles in the Squadron. They say they plan to encourage other Cadets in the squadron to attend an Encampment and are themselves, looking forward to attending more Encampments in the future as Cadet Staff.

Thank you, United Way Valdez, for making this valuable experience possible for these two exceptional Valdez youth.