Fairbanks Drive Closed 8:00am-1:00pm Saturday, March 4th

by Sue Bergstrom

Public Notice: Fairbanks Dr. Closure for Giant Ski Race

On Sat., March 4th, Fairbanks Dr. between City Hall & the Library will be closed to traffic from 8am – 1pm for the Frosty Fever Giant Ski Race. Please use an alternate travel route during the event. For more information, contact Parks & Rec @ 835-3470.

