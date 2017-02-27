Fairbanks Drive Closed 8:00am-1:00pm Saturday, March 4th

Public Notice: Fairbanks Dr. Closure for Giant Ski Race
On Sat., March 4th, Fairbanks Dr. between City Hall & the Library will be closed to traffic from 8am – 1pm for the Frosty Fever Giant Ski Race. Please use an alternate travel route during the event. For more information, contact Parks & Rec @ 835-3470.
Valdez City News is a community web site. If you have information to share that is related to Valdez, Alaska, you may create an account and post it to this site.
OR, you may send your content to valdezcitynews@gmail.com, and we will publish it for you.
Comments