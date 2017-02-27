Police, Fire and Rescue February 20-26, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

Public Service: An Officer did an ALICE presentation at the elementary school.

Snowmachine: A caller reported about 5 snowmachiners on Blueberry Hill. An Officer responded to the area but the snowmachiners had already left the area.

Fish & Game: A caller reported that he hit two Eagles on the duck flats. Trooper Beck responded to the area and retrieved the Eagles. US Wildlife Service was contacted.

Animal Bite: A report of a child being bit by a dog was received. This call was turned over to the Animal Control Officer who is investigating it.

Snowmachine: A caller reported someone zooming around the trailer park on a snowmachine. An Officer responded to the area and spoke with an individual who was looking for the snowmachiner that had left the area. After patrolling the area the Officer was unable to locate the individual who had been zooming thru the trailer park.

Arrest Warrant: Ashouwak, Lawrence, DOB 3/25/1994 of Valdez was arrested for Four counts of Furnishing Alcohol to Under 21,Four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor.

02/21

Family Issues: A caller reported having a fight with her ex boyfriend. Officers responded to the area and found it was a verbal argument over rent money. No further action required.

Transport Other: An Officer assisted a woman with a ride to the hospital.

Welfare Check: A Landlord requested a welfare check on his property and the tenants living there. An Officer responded to the residence and made contact with the tenants.

Marijuana Inspection: Officers did a Marijuana Inspection.

Civil Dispute: A caller reported that her Ex-husband was trying to see the children, which was against the court order. An Officer responded to the area and spoke with her about the situation.

MICS Marijuana: A report of juveniles smoking marijuana was received. This case has been turned over to the Juvenile Probation Officer.

02/22

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a tanker driving erratic. An Officer responded and spoke to the driver who was negative for alcohol.

Agency Assist: An Alyeska worker heading out of town came upon a family broken down at mile post 68. Glennallen State Troopers were advised of the situation and stated they would check it out.

Agency Assist: A UA was done on a juvenile per the Juvenile Probation Officer’s request to test for illegal substances. The juvenile tested positive for THC.

Animal Bite: A woman reported her daughter was bit by a dog. The Animal Control Officer is investigating this case; the dog is under quarantine at the shelter.

Mics Marijuana: A caller reported a juvenile smoking Marijuana in a vehicle at the Safeway parking lot. An Officer responded to the area but the vehicle had left the scene.

02/23

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported that she received a call from an unknown person telling her that they were coming to search her apartment. An Officer spoke to the individual and informed them this is a scam and to call the Police Department if they called back. No further assistance was needed.

Summons: Lemmon, Demie Janeine DOB 6/07/95 of Valdez was Summons for 5 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor.

Summons: A Summons was served on Ashouwak, Lawerance D DOB 3/25/94 of Valdez for Furnishing Alcohol to Under 21, Two counts of Purchase of Alcohol by Restricted Person and Contributing to the Dequincy of Minor.

Arrest Warrant: Sapp, David, DOB 1/11/63, of Valdez was arrested for 5 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor.

2/24

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported two individuals walking along the dike and were picked up by a Silver Van. An Officer responded to the area, found a vehicle that appeared to be broken down but no one else was in the area.

Transport Other: A caller reported an individual not dressed for the weather walking down airport road. An Officer responded to the area and gave the individual a ride to a residence.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported a vehicle heading inbound on the Richardson swerving into oncoming traffic. It was reported 30 minutes after it happened. An Officer responded to the area but was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description given.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a tanker truck was speeding by them and not slowing for oncoming traffic. An Officer spoke to supervisor for the company who will be taking care of the complaint.

Fish & Game: A caller reported that a crow was stuck in the back window of a vehicle. An Officer responded to the area and removed the bird. It was released to the wild.

Assist Medical: Officers assisted the Valdez Fire Department with an individual who was being uncooperative.

Public Assist: A caller requested assistance with a vehicle that was blocking snow removal. The owner was contacted and agreed to move the vehicle.

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported a local business was not answering the phones and requested officers to make sure everything was ok. An Officer responded to the business and everything was fine.

02/25

Intoxicated Pedestrian: A report of a person walking and weaving all over the road was received. An Officer responded to the area but could not find anyone matching the description given.

Attempted Suicide: A caller reported someone was attempting suicide; they threatened to take pills and were not answering the phone. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence.

Found Property: An I-phone was found and turned into the Police Department. The Owner was contacted and claimed the phone.

02/26

Abandoned Vehicle: While on patrol an Officer found a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned.

Aggressive Animal: A caller reported that a Saint Bernard dog attacked her dog. The Animal Control Officer is investigating this case.

Snowmachine: A report of a Snowmachine driving thru the park strip with no headlights on was called in. An Officer responded but was unable to find any snow machines in the area.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 95