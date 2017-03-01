Alaska, Announcements

Governor Walker Responds to Bomb Threat at Anchorage Jewish Center

by Sue Bergstrom


February 28, 2017 JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker issued the following statement on yesterday’s bomb threat at the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska:
“I am deeply unsettled that a religious community and school children were targeted by recent threats. Alaska’s diversity is among its greatest strengths. I stand with our state’s Jewish community in condemning these cowardly and unacceptable actions.” -Governor Bill Walker

