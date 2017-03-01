Governor Walker Responds to Bomb Threat at Anchorage Jewish Center

February 28, 2017 JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker issued the following statement on yesterday’s bomb threat at the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska:
“I am deeply unsettled that a religious community and school children were targeted by recent threats. Alaska’s diversity is among its greatest strengths. I stand with our state’s Jewish community in condemning these cowardly and unacceptable actions.” -Governor Bill Walker
Valdez City News is a community web site. If you have information to share that is related to Valdez, Alaska, you may create an account and post it to this site.
OR, you may send your content to valdezcitynews@gmail.com, and we will publish it for you.
Comments