Public Notice: North Harbor Dr. Road Closure on Friday 3/3

by Sue Bergstrom

PUBLIC NOTICE: ROAD CLOSURE

Portions of North Harbor Drive will be closed from 7:30pm until 10:30pm on Friday, March 3rd for Levitation 49’s Fat Tire Bike Festival activities.

Additionally, North Harbor Drive in front of the Fat Mermaid restaurant will be closed on Friday, March 3rd from 10:30pm until midnight.

For additional information, please contact the city’s public information office @
834-3468 or aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer
POSTED: March 1, 2017

