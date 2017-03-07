Salmonberry Ski Hill is Back After Two Years Without Snow

Valdez is legendary for its steep couloirs and deep powder. However, the backcountry is a difficult place for a beginner to learn to ski. It is also a tough place for children to ski independently with their friends once they do know the basics. The City of Valdez Parks and Recreation Department provides tomorrow’s rippers with Salmonberry Ski Hill. The ski hill features a rope tow, a warming hut, and 323 vertical feet of low angle, groomed terrain. It is also one of the best deals in town: A season pass is currently free.

Most of the clientele at Salmonberry Ski hill are local children and their parents. A few adults also come to the ski hill to refresh their skiing and riding skills. The atmosphere is relaxed. Families make lunch in the warming hut. Kids chase their friends around the hill. A small area is set aside for sledding. The attendants do their best to help beginners learn to use the rope tow, which can be almost as challenging as skiing down for new users.

The view from the ski hill is beautiful. From the upper lift station, you can see far into the Lowe River flats. Of course, the mountains are beautiful too.

Hot chocolate is provided in the warming hut. There is also bench for changing into boots.

There are currently no lessons. Except for free loaner helmets, there are no equipment rentals. Equipment can be rented in Valdez.

Many families choose to rent equipment for the entire season for their growing children, rather than buy equipment that will need to be replaced. It may be tempting to purchase oversized equipment for children they can “grow into.” It will be extremely difficult for a child to learn to ski or ride in equipment that does not fit them. Renting, Valdez Salecycle, and the annual ski swap are all much better options.

The Parks and Recreation Staff worked hard and overcame many hurdles to re-open Salmonberry Ski Hill in early 2012. Volunteers put in a huge effort as well. However, just when the ski hill really gained momentum, it was shut down by weather. During the 2014/2015 season there was never enough snow to open the ski hill, and during 2015/2016 the ski hill could only open for a day. Technically, it was “open to the public” for two days, but the second day it was pouring rain and there were zero users. The city is not sure whether to count that as a real day of operations.

This season, thanks to some big storms and colder temperatures, the ski hill was able to open. So far, it has been open for 4 weekends in 2017. Opening weekend saw about 150 skiers and snowboarders. The average for subsequent weekends has been about 70 users. The Zipfy race, a funky sled race that occurred as part of Frosty Fever, drew another 103 users to the rope tow.

Now that the weather is cooperating, staffing remains a challenge. Salmonberry Ski Hill has a ski hill supervisor, but the city is still looking for two paid lift attendants. In the meantime, the ski hill is dependent on volunteers to operate. Operating hours have been limited based on limited volunteer availability. The Prospector has offered some incentives to entice more people to volunteer. Volunteer shifts are relatively short and include breaks for volunteers to warm up or ride. It is also fun to see all the cute kids in their snow gear and rewarding to be part of their formative ski experience.

Some families have expressed an interest in visiting Salmonberry Ski Hill during Spring Break. This is unlikely to happen due to a lack of volunteer interest.

Salmonberry Ski Hill is located up a short road at mile 5.2 of the Richardson Highway. When the Ski Hill is Open, the turnoff is marked by a large blue sign. There is a parking lot right at the base of the hill. The ski hill will remain open for as long as there is enough snow, and volunteers and/or staff to operate. The typical closure date is sometime in April.