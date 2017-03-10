Nine Teams Vie For Glory in Second Annual Giant Ski Race

-by Allison Sayer for Valdez City News. Photos by Pam Verfaillie

The City of Valdez Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Second Annual Giant Ski Race as part of Frosty Fever in downtown Valdez. The event took place on the morning of Saturday, March 4. Saturday morning saw a rare break in the howling winds that had pummeled the town for days. The weather was sunny and almost warm.

City staff constructed enormous wooden skis, each with five sets of adjustable strap-in bindings. The bindings could be worn with any boots. City staff also provided adjustable ski poles for participants to use.

To prepare for the event, staff moved snow from snow removal areas to Chenega Street then groomed a course in front of City Hall. They also created a snowbank for spectators viewing the event.

The event took awhile to get underway, as last minute teams scrambled to fill their rosters. Would-be racers called friends at home and recruited racers off the street. Finally, nine teams of five had all signed their liability waivers and were ready to compete. Some teams wore coordinated costumes. Other teams just stuck to their parkas and snowpants.

There were quite a few spectators and cheerleaders. Someone even brought a couple of cowbells for spectators, just like the ones used at European cross country events. A wide range of ages was represented in the competition. There was about an even split between teams of adults, teams of kids, and teams with multiple generations. Perhaps this means Valdez residents are young at heart. Ultimately, a team of children and young adults won the event.

There were two dominant strategies teams employed: stepping and gliding. While gliding typically provided more speed, it was also easier for participants to lose their balance and fall down. Some teams employed a “coxswain” to call out steps and keep the team in synchrony. In addition to the challenge of moving forward together, skiers had to make sure their skis did not start spreading apart. Otherwise they could cause a team- mate to do the splits!

Once strapped into the skis, participants had to move in unison. Moving out of synch not only slowed a team down, it also caused participants to lose their balance. It was extremely difficult for fallen racers to get back up. Some racers were dragged along by the teammates in front of them for a few feet before they could recover. Another fallen racer tried to keep moving his feet along while still partially sitting on his skis. This caused other teammates to lose their balance as well!

Two teams competed on the course at one time. Each team competed in two face-off style heats. The winners were determined based on which team’s combined time was lowest. The first, second, and third place teams received colored medals with their place and “Frosty Fever Giant Ski Races Valdez Parks and Rec” engraved on the back. Everyone else got a medal too! The commemorative participant medals featured a Frosty Fever Snowman.

The winning team was the “Frosty Fever Skiers.” The winners were Edward, Aaron, Elise and Adam Matson and Kai Montgomery. This team employed the “stepping” strategy that had been slower for most teams. However, they were able to make their steps quickly and maintain their unison. The only prize besides their first place medal was glory.