Police, Fire and Rescue February 27 through March 5

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

02/27

Traffic Complaint: A truck was reported driving slowly on the side of the road inbound on the Richardson Hwy. An officer made contact with the driver to make sure he was not in need of assistance. The driver was fine.

Found Property: A pair of sunglasses was found in the Valdez area. Contact VPD with descriptors to claim.

Fraud Check/Cash: An out-of-state caller reported an individual in the Valdez area was attempting to commit fraud. This case is currently under investigation.

Lost Property: An Alaska driver’s license was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Suspicious Activity: A residence was reported broken into. When the home owner came home they found a door was broken and blood was on the wall. After investigation, officers discovered a housekeeper at the residence had a medical emergency.

02/28

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and determined it to be a false alarm.

Traffic Hazard: Trash was reported blowing in the roadway causing a traffic hazard. VPD encourages residence to keep their garbage secure due to high winds.

Animal at Large: A dog was reported at large by the water tower on West Pioneer. The Animal Control Officer patrolled the area and was unable to find the dog.

Theft: An officer spoke with a child and their parent after the child had concealed merchandise.

MVA-Damage: An MVA was reported between a loader and a vehicle at a local business. An officer responded to the scene and issued par forms.

Serve Time: Marcus A. Bugella, DOB: 03/20/67, of Cape Coral, Florida, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve a sentence of 150 days with 90 suspended for a guilty conviction of Driving Under the Influence.

Traffic Hazard: A caller reported that pedestrian wearing dark clothing was walking on the side of the highway outbound on the Richardson Hwy. An officer responded to the area and found the pedestrian to be walking on the path off the highway.

03/01

Welfare Check: A concerned caller reported a biker who was possibly in distress and was having a hard time standing & riding. An officer patrolled around the area reported and was unable to contact any bikers. Officers suspected the wind was the reason for the biker to have difficulty.

03/02

Protective Custody: An intoxicated individual was held at the Valdez Jail until she was able to care for herself. She was later released to a sober person.

Computer related crimes: An individual suspected that their Apple account was hacked. This is currently under investigation.

Welfare Check: Officers were requested to check on an individual who was stumbling and falling in the street. The officer was unable to locate any individual matching the description given.

Advertisement

03/03

MVA-D: A two car MVA was reported with no injuries. A citation was issued to one of the drivers for basic speed.

Mother Nature Damage: Parts of a metal roof was ripped off a home from the high wind. Officers were able to secure the large pieces of sheet metal.

Mother Nature Damage: A barbeque grill was reported blowing down Hanagita St. Officers were able to retrieve the grill and secure it at the residence that it came from.

Mother Nature Damage: Several car windows were reported broken from the high winds at various locations.

Mother Nature Damage: Sheets of metal roof blew off of a home and broke the window of a neighboring home.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. It was determined to be caused by the high winds.

Animal at Large: The Community Safety Officer apprehended an animal at large at Aleutian Village Trailer Park. The animal was returned to the owner and was advised of the leash laws.

Agency Assist: Officers assisted the Valdez Fire Department with a mobile home fire.

Traffic Complaint: A U-Haul pickup truck was reported spinning broadies in a parking lot at a local business. The truck had left the area prior to officer arrival.

03/04

DUI: After observing a vehicle making extra wide turns and crossing the center lines on the roadway, officers conducted a routine traffic stop. After performing poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, James Byron Crawford, DOB 10/03/1979, of Valdez was arrested for Driving under the Influence. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .143

Theft of Property: A snowmachine was reported stolen from a local residence. An officer found the snowmachine at a local bar. The complainant made contact with the suspected individuals who had taken the snowmachine. This case will be handled civilly between the two parties.

Fish & Game: VPD forwarded a complaint to the local trooper regarding about 2 dozen ptarmigan slaughtered in the parking lot of Worthington Glacier. After reviewing pictures, it appeared hunters had left the remains of the ptarmigan after salvaging the edible portions. Hunters are encouraged to dispose carcasses in a respectful manner.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

03/05

Animal at Large: A black and white dog reported to be running on and off the highway. An officer was rerouted to another call and later was unable to locate the dog.

Driving w/o Valid License: Gavin Zachary Delozier, dob 01/03/1992, of Valdez was arrested for Driving without a Valid License.

Traffic Hazard: A vehicle was reported broken down alongside the Richardson Hwy. Because of blowing snow causing poor visibility, an officer stood by until the vehicle was moved.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 100