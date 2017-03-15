Good Named President of Alaska Library Association

Valdez, AK – Valdez Consortium Library Head Librarian Mollie Good was recently appointed president of the Alaska Library Association.

On February 25, 2017, Mollie Good was appointed President of the Alaska Library Association Executive Council at the organization’s annual general membership meeting in Ketchikan, Alaska. Ms. Good will serve a one year term as president.

Working in libraries for over 13 years, Ms. Good has served as head librarian of the Valdez Consortium Library for the past six years. She holds a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University and a bachelor’s degree in writing and literature from Burlington College. Ms. Good was selected to attend the Pacific Northwest Library Association Leadership Institute in October 2013 and received an Alaska Library Association library studies scholarship in 2010.

The Alaska Library Association is a nonprofit professional organization for employees, volunteers, and advocates of academic, public, school, and special libraries of all sizes in Alaska. The association’s mission is to bring the Alaska library community together through learning, advocacy and collaborative action. For additional information, please visit http://www.akla.org.

