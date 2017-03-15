Police Fire and Rescue March 6th through 12th

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

03/06

Theft Property: A caller reported that someone broke into his home and removed documents. This is a civil issue between two individuals.

03/07

Cyber Crime: A caller reported that her computer had been hacked. An Officer spoke to the caller regarding this incident.

Traffic Complaint: A report of a green Buick parked on the street for several weeks causing a traffic hazard was received. An Officer responded to the area but did not find any vehicles causing traffic hazards.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was accidently activated at a local business by a new employee.

Welfare Check: A caller reported a truck attempted to drive out on the ice to the glacier and got stuck in the soft snow. An Officer responded to the area, the officer left his shovel with the driver to assist with getting the vehicle out. The driver had several people helping him.

Driving while License Revoked: Christopher Wiles, DOB: 12/22/74 of Valdez was cited for Driving While Revoked after he was seen driving and it was known that he did not have a valid license.

Traffic Hazard: While on patrol an Officer saw a vehicle that slid into the road creating a traffic hazard. The owner was contacted and stated that they were working on moving it out of the road.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol an Officer stopped to investigate a vehicle that was parked at dock point. The couple was engaged in extracurricular activities and advised to find a better place.

03/08

Civil Dispute: A person came to the Police Department to speak to an Officer about Landlord problems.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol an Officer found a vehicle on the side of the road. He spoke with the person and found out they had run out of gas and had someone assisting them. No further help was needed.

03/09

Citizen Contact: While on patrol an Officer stopped with a vehicle that had an electrical fire. Help was already on the way so the Officer assisted with traffic control until the vehicle was moved.

Citizen Contact: An Officer was approached by a parent that has some questions; they were referred to the Counseling Center.

Public Assist: While on patrol an Officer saw someone fall on the ice. The Officer stopped to assist.

Animal at Large: A caller reported an animal at large running in and out of traffic. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area but did not see any animals in the area.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a black pickup driving at excessive speeds that passed her and was heading to town. An Officer responded to the area but did not find any vehicles matching the description given.

Advertisement

Domestic Non-Arrest: A caller reported that her brother had been yelling, calling her names and hurt her hand. Officers responded and investigated the incident no crime had been committed.

Animal at Large: A caller reported two dogs, one white and one black running on the trail near Robe River Subdivision. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area looked around the area but did not see any dogs matching the description given.

Domestic non-arrest: A caller reported a domestic disturbance taking place and requested assistance. Officers responded to the home and the parties were separated for the night. No criminal activity.

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a vehicle with a freezer in the back of it was on someone’s property appeared to be suspicious. An Officer responded to the area and spoke to the owner of the property and everything was fine.

03/10

Domestic Assault: A caller reported that her boyfriend had been beating on her for a couple of days. Two other individuals also reported the incident. Officers responded to the area to investigate, the boyfriend had left the residence. Officers patrolled the area looking for the individual. Arrested: Ward, Valton D, DOB 11/24/1981, of Valdez was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence Assault 4th Degree and Violate Conditions of Release.

Traffic Hazard: A caller reported a black pickup pulled out onto the highway and a green Snowmachine fell out onto the road. He tried to get the pickup to stop but was unable to do so. An Officer responded to the area, observed a black pickup with a Snowmachine leaving the area. No machine was found in the road.

Neighbor Issues: A caller reported that he was having problems with his neighbor and requested officer assistance. An Officer responded to investigate and the neighbor was trespassed from the residence.

Missing Person: A report of a missing child was received. Officers investigated the situation and found the child to be with the other parent and everything was in order.

03/11

Criminal Mischief: A caller reported that both tires on the passenger side of her vehicle had been slashed. An Officer responded to the area and this case is currently under investigation.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local bank. Officers responded to the area, no one was inside and the bank was locked down.

Animal Noise: A report of a dog barking for the last hour was received. An Officer responded to the residence, found no one at home and the neighbor took the dog until the owners returned home.

Gunshot Heard: A caller reported hearing strange noises and then called again to report hearing a gunshot. Officers responded to the area and found a local business had fired a bullet into a bullet trap.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported a person driving all over the road and signaling to turn but continuing to drive. Officers responded to the area but could not find a vehicle matching the description given.

03/12

Disturbance Noise: A caller reported hearing sounds like a child crying outside. Officers responded to the area but could not find anyone in the area.

Citizen Contact: While on Patrol an Officer stopped to assist a motorist whose car died.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 97