National Poetry Month on KCHU

National Poetry Month, which takes place each April, is a celebration of poetry introduced in 1996 and organized by the Academy of American Poets as a way to increase awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States. The Academy of American Poets’ website Poets.org serves as a hub for information about local poetry events during the month. The organization also provides free educational resources to teachers for classroom celebrations and activities, and commissions an annual festival poster.[1] Since 1998, National Poetry Month has also been celebrated each April in Canada.[2] From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

KCHU will again be broadcasting a poem a day throughout the month of April. In order to be ready, we need to start recording in March. If you have a favorite, short poem, preferably one you wrote yourself or that’s in the public domain, and you’d like to record it for broadcast, send an email to kchu770am@gmail.com with ‘Poetry’ in the subject line. Include your name and contact information, what times of day you might be available to record and the title and author of the poem you’ve chosen. If you’d like to participate but don’t know what to read, there are links below to lists of public domain poetry. We can use more recent published poems only if we get prior permission from the publisher. If you or someone you love has a special day in April, you can request that your poem be broadcast on that day with advance notice.

Public Domain Poetry – Main Index

Public Domain Poems – Selected Public Domain Poetry from the Great …

Robert Frost Poetry – Selected Public Domain Poems by Robert Frost

Poetry Foundation

