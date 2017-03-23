PUBLIC NOTICE

Multiple agencies to host an April public meeting in Valdez highlighting changes to FEMA flood mapping along the City of Valdez coastline,

Lowe River, Robe River, Valdez Glacier Stream, and Mineral Creek.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development will host a public meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Valdez Civic Center to discuss draft FEMA flood map revisions for Valdez and explain what these revisions mean for property owners.

With advanced technology and better data, FEMA, in partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, recently issued preliminary flood maps for properties in Valdez. These revised maps depict the current risk of a base flood event, or the 1-percent-annual-chance of flood.

During the April public meeting, Valdez property owners and residents will have a chance to learn about the flood mapping process. Citizens will also have the opportunity to ask questions about how flood maps impact their property and community. The City of Valdez encourages property owners to examine the preliminary maps prior to the meeting. FEMA maps can be reviewed through an online portal link available at www.ci.valdez.ak.us/femafirm or in person at the City’s Community Development Department Office in City Hall.

Flooding is the nation’s most common and most expensive natural disaster. According to national statistics, homes inside high risk flood areas have a 26 percent chance of being damaged by flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage, compared with a nine percent chance of sustaining fire damage.

Advertisement

For more information on flooding and flood safety, please visit: www.ci.valdez.ak.us/femafirm.

To learn more about federal flood insurance, visit www.floodsmart.gov.

For questions or concerns regarding the April open house or flood mapping, please contact AnnMarie Lain, City of Valdez Senior Planner at alain@ci.valdez.ak.us or (907) 834-3450.

Posted March 23, 2017

Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer