City Announces New Ports and Harbor Leadership Team

Valdez, AK – City administration recently appointed a new leadership team for the City’s Ports & Harbor Department.

Jeremy Talbott – Ports & Harbor Director

Jeremy began his service with the City in 2014 as the Valdez harbormaster and then as acting port director following the retirement of former director Diane Kinney. Prior to moving to Valdez, Jeremy served for ten years as the assistant harbormaster in Friday Harbor, Washington.

Jeremy is a certified maritime port executive and holds a Zenith Maritime 100-ton master certification. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and sworn reserve deputy sheriff while living in Washington state.

Sarah Von Bargen – Harbormaster

Born and raised in Valdez, Sarah began her tenure with the City in 2005, serving first as harbor office manager then as acting harbormaster in early 2016. She was appointed as full-time harbormaster in 2017.

Sarah has over 20 years work experience in tourism and customer service. She is a long term member of both the Alaska Association of Harbormasters & Port Administrators and the Pacific Coast Congress of Harbormasters & Port Manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Oregon University.

Jake Meadows – Ports Maintenance Manager

Jake began his service with the City’s Ports & Harbor Department in 2016. Prior to his employment with the City, Jake ran a successful maintenance and logistics consulting firm for six years and worked for Alyeska Pipeline Services Company for 14 years.

Jake holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa, as well as an impressive list of industry certifications and trainings. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Jodi Fowler – Harbor Office Manager

Jodi began her tenure with the City in 2012, serving first as a library assistant in the Valdez Consortium Library and then as administrative assistant for the Building Maintenance Department. Jodi was appointed as harbor office manager in 2017.

Jodi holds extensive experience in customer service, sales, contracting, and office management. She served as a key team member for the City’s recent city-wide implementation of the Sprocket maintenance management and tracking software system.

