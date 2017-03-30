Police, Fire and Rescue March 20th through 26th

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

03/20

Welfare Check: A caller reported three intoxicated individuals walking around town pulling a kid on a sled. An Officer responded to the area but did not see anyone pulling a sled.

UFO: A caller reported a light up on the mountain. An Officer responded to the area and figured out it was a light from the Container dock that was shining on the mountain.

Public Assist: While on patrol an Officer stopped with an individual who had a flat tire on his vehicle. The Officer spoke to the driver but no assistance was needed.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Damage: A caller reported a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot. An Officer responded to the area, drivers exchanged information and par forms were issued.

Disturbance: A caller reported an individual approached her in the parking lot, they exchanged words and caller did not want police help but requested that it be documented due to the confrontation with the individual.

Animal at Large: A report of a dog at large was received. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area and impounded the dog. The dog was later released to the owner.

Animal at Large: A business reported an animal at large. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area but the dog had been recovered by the owner.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a blue Chevy Pickup passing on a double line in a no passing zone. The Officer responded to the area and spoke with the driver. The driver was issued a warning for passing in a no passing zone.

Fraud Check/Cash: A local business reported unauthorized checks written from their business account. An Officer spoke to the owner of the business and this case is under investigation.

Welfare Check: A caller requested a welfare check on a person whose front door was open. An Officer responded to the area and everything was secure.

3/21

Remand: Ward, Valton Donald, DOB 11/24/81, of Valdez turned himself in to the Valdez Police Department. Mr. Ward’s third Party did not want the custodial duties any longer.

Disturbance Other: A caller reported that a female was knocking on her door and threatening her. An Officer responded to the residence but the female had left the area. After speaking to the caller the Officer was able to figure out who the female was.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol an Officer stopped to talk to two people that were in a car. Everything was fine.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a little brown dog running in and out of traffic. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area but was not able to locate any dogs running in the area.

Violate Conditions of Release: Ward, Valton Donald, DOB 11/24/81, of Valdez was charged with Unlawful Contact 1st degree and Violated Conditions of Release from Original charges of Domestic Assault.

Public Assist: While on patrol an Officer saw a vehicle pulled off the road with hazards on. The Officer spoke to the driver who was looking for something in his vehicle, everything was fine.

3/22

Civil Issues: An individual stopped by the Police Station to speak to an Officer. An Officer spoke to the individual about a civil matter.

Citizen Contact: While on patrol an Officer was flagged down by a man that wanted to know about a city ordinance.

Alarm – Panic: A caller reported an alarm going off. An Officer responded to the area and everything was fine.

3/23

Domestic Assault: VPD received a report of a domestic assault occurring in the High School parking lot. The subjects involved were both juveniles. The case was referred to the Juvenile Probation officer for charges.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a man walked behind her house and let his dogs run loose on her property to chase rabbits. An Officer responded to the area, spoke to the individual and told them to keep the dogs on a leash and stay off of private property.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported an older green pickup was on the bike path. An Officer responded to the area and found the vehicle was stuck in the snow with no occupants. Officers later contacted the owner.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a dog at large at the Small Boat Harbor. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area and spoke to the owner of the dog.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a large dog in the middle of the roadway and chasing vehicles. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area and the dog was impounded.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who was not answering their phone and had missed an appointment. Officers responded to the residence and found everything to be fine.

Neighbor Issues: A caller reported he brought food to someone’s house and they would not give it back. Officers responded to the area and gave the man a ride to his residence.

3/24

Domestic Assault: A caller reported that she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers responded to the residence but the man had left the scene. Officers placed the suspect under arrest when he returned to the scene. Gillespie, Robert, DOB 3/20/63, of Valdez was arrested for DV Assault 4th Degree. He provided a PBT and it showed his blood alcohol content was .088.

Public Service: Several Officers gave presentations at the Schools for Ed Camp.

Animal at Large: A caller reported an Irish Setter looking dog was at her house. The Animal Control Officer responded to the residence and picked up the dog.

Serve Time: Gillespie, Robert Charles, DOB 3/20/63, of Valdez was remanded to serve 7 days on original charges of Domestic Assault 4th Degree.

Civil Problems/Dispute: A caller reported he was holding money for someone and a third party wanted the money released to them. They were advised that this is a civil matter. The parties involved settled the dispute.

3/25

Alarm – Burglar: An employee set off a burglar alarm when they entered the wrong pass code. An Officer responded to the area and confirmed everything was fine.

Threat: A caller reported that someone threatened his life. An Officer investigated the incident and spoke with the individuals, everything was fine.

3/26

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported a person in a vehicle passed out. He attempted to make contact with no response. An Officer responded to the area and the individual was sent home in a cab.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual. An Officer made contact with the individual who was fine.

Intoxicated Pedestrian: A caller reported a female staggering down the road and had fallen into the snow bank. An Officer responded to the area and gave the female a ride to a residence.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 106