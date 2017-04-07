Levitation 49 Seeks Summer State Parks Staff

Campground host, Shoup Bay water taxi and trail crew workers needed

VALDEZ, AK – Gearing up for summer State Park operations, Levitation 49 is seeking a variety of positions to help operate and maintain the local state park units: Worthington Glacier and Blueberry Lake State Recreation Sites, Shoup Trail and the Shoup Bay public use cabins.

By contract, the State Park units are open May 15 – September 15, weather permitting. The following positions are available for the coming season.

Campground Host. The campground host provides camper relations and maintenance for this small 15-site campground on scenic Thompson Pass, 24 miles north of Valdez. Situated on the shores of a high alpine lake with sweeping views down valley toward Valdez. Blueberry Lake campground features picnic and camping sites for individuals and groups.

Special Projects: Visitor contact, campground maintenance and light janitorial for vault toilets at Blueberry and nearby Worthington Glacier SRS.

Season: 4 weeks minimum shift or all season, 5/15 – 9/15; weather permitting.

Advertisement

Amenities: Monthly subsistence payment and expenses.

Shoup Bay Water Taxi Service. Now accepting proposals for dedicated water taxi service to/from Valdez Small Boat Harbor to three public use cabins in Shoup Bay State Marine Park: Mcallister, Kittiwake and Moraine. User information from 2016 shows increased prospects for cabin reservations if dependable, affordable water taxi service is available. The cabins are located on the north side of Port Valdez, approximately 8.5 miles from Valdez. The park encompasses most of Shoup Bay and the southern half of Shoup Lake, also called the inner lagoon. There is an underwater moraine that stretches across the mouth of the bay and creates shallow shoals off the spit and on the opposite western side. The bay is connected to the tidally influenced lake by a shallow river that flows either way, depending on the tide. Ice from Shoup Glacier calves into the lake. Applicants should provide a detailed proposal including daily shuttle schedule, proposed fees and any value-adds, e.g. occasional cabin maintenance, kayak or SUP rentals to guests, or your ideas. Successful applicant will keeps all fees for water taxi service and/or rental gear; L49 keeps 100 percent cabin rental fees. Minimum six-pack captain’s license and proof of insurance are mandatory.

Trail and Grounds Crew. L49 is seeking general and lead trail crew position for the 2017 season. Trail work includes constructing and maintaining trails using both traditional hand tools (rakes, shovels, Pulaskis, etc.) and mechanized equipment (brushers, chain saws, etc.) as well as other tools necessary for trail projects. Trail work provides an exciting opportunity to work outdoors as part of a team to accomplish trail projects that facilitate the access and enjoyment of public trails and State Parks grounds. The work can be both physically and mentally demanding, but ultimately very rewarding. Minimum age 18; jobs require ability to perform physical labor for extended periods in frequently adverse weather conditions, push, pull, and lift heavy objects as well as walk long distances over rugged terrain. Pay ranges from $15/hr to $20+/hour based on experience.

All positions are considered contract labor; no benefits are paid. Pay is negotiable, based on experience. As a permittee of the State of Alaska, Levitation 49 complies with Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Levitation 49 is an equal opportunity employer.

For more info visit the website, Levitation49.org. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume with proof of relevant experience to jobs@levitation49.org.

Lee Hart, Executive Director 303.898.4141