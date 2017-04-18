2017 Valdez Fly-In & Air Show

The 2017 14th Annual Valdez Fly-In and Air Show event is scheduled for May 12,13 &14th. This year is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever. There will be incredible acrobatics, competition of the best bush pilots with the Short take off and landings as well as a Flour Bombing competition and Balloon Bust. There will be food vendors and exhibits and as in years past the ever popular Balsa Plane competition for the kids. For more information you can go to the website at www. valdezflyin.com. or e-mail valdezflyin2014@gmail.com. Or call 835-8244. If you would like to volunteer for the 2017 event please contact us. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2017 Valdez Fly-In and Air Show in Valdez.
