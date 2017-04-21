Public Notice: City Water Pressure Changes During Tank Maintenance

PUBLIC NOTICE
The water tank located on the north side of town near Mineral Creek will be shut down for maintenance from the last week of April through June 2017.
During this time, well water will be pumped directly into the north part of the water system. Citizens may experience fluctuations in water pressure, but interruptions to water service are not anticipated.
The Mineral Creek trail system will remain open; however parking will not be permitted at the bottom of “Water Tower Hill”.
Please use caution in the area.
For additional information regarding the water tank maintenance project, please contact the City Capital Facilities Department @ 835-5478, extension #6.
For additional information regarding impacts to City water and sewer service, please contact the City Public Works Department @ 835-4888.
Allie Ferko, Public Information Officer
POSTED: April 20, 2017
