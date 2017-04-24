City of Valdez Sponsors Free QuickBooks Course 4/26-Limited Enrollment

The Alaska Small Business Development Center (AKSBDC) and the City of Valdez present a free class called “Getting Started with QuickBooks Online”.

The class will be held on April 26, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. in the Sugar Loaf Learning Hall at the Prince William Sound College.

There are only 12 registration slots open for this particular class, so please sign up soon.

What: Quickbooks Online Class.

When: April 26, 2017 from 3:00 -7:00 p.m.

Where: The Sugar Loaf Learning Hall at the Prince William Sound College.

To register, visit: https://aksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/

For additional information, please contact the City of Valdez Community Development Department: sbauer@ci.valdez.ak.us or (907) 834-3401.