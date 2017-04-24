Final Notice of Election-Ballot info, Absentee Voting Methods, Polling Places

2017 City of Valdez Municipal Election Tuesday May 2, 2017

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Final Notice of Election Final Notice of Election Certification of Candidates ** CLICK HERE TO VIEW SAMPLE BALLOT **



Notice is hereby given that pursuant to applicable law and ordinances (or Code of Laws of the City of Valdez) a general election will be held on May 2, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to elect candidates for the following offices: City Council



One (1) Vacancy to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

Two (2) Vacancies, Each to Serve a Two (2) Year Term



School Board Three (3) Vacancies, Each to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

One (1) Vacancy, to Serve a Two (2) Year Term

Ballot Proposition The following proposition will appear on the May 2, 2017 official ballot. PROPOSITION NO. 1 Shall the City of Valdez Adopt a Local Option to Prohibit the Operation of Commercial Marijuana Establishments,

Including the Following License Types: A. A retail marijuana store:



A “retail marijuana store” means an entity registered to purchase marijuana from marijuana cultivation facilities, to purchase marijuana and marijuana products from marijuana product manufacturing facilities, and to sell marijuana and marijuana products to consumers. B. A marijuana cultivation facility: A “marijuana cultivation facility” means an entity registered to cultivate, prepare, and package marijuana and to sell marijuana to retail marijuana stores, to marijuana product manufacturing facilities, and to other marijuana cultivation facilities, but not to consumers. C. A marijuana product manufacturing facility; and A “marijuana product manufacturing facility” means an entity registered to purchase marijuana; manufacture, prepare, and package marijuana products; and sell marijuana and marijuana products to other marijuana product manufacturing facilities and to retail marijuana stores, but not to consumers. D. A marijuana testing facility. A “marijuana testing facility” means an entity to registered to analyze and certify the safety and potency of marijuana.

YES

(” Yes” means that commercial marijuana establishments will be prohibited within the boundaries of the City of Valdez to include a 10 mile area within the adjacent unincorporated borough.) NO

(“No” means that commercial marijuana establishments will be allowed in the City of Valdez as authorized and regulated in Chapter 5.06 of the Valdez Municipal Code.) Voter Registration



A person is qualified to vote in the May 2017 Valdez Municipal Election, who: + Is a United States citizen; + Is 18 years or older; Advertisement + Has been a resident of the State of Alaska and the City of Valdez for 30 days immediately preceding the election; + Is registered to vote through the State of Alaska 30 days prior to the election as required under Alaska Statutes 15.07 and is not registered to vote in another jurisdiction; and + Is not disqualified under Article V of the State Constitution. Voters must be registered through the State of Alaska at least 30 days prior to any municipal, state, or federal election Voter Registration Form (Paper Version)



https://voterregistration.alaska.gov (Online Version) Absentee Voting Options



There are four ways to cast an absentee ballot for the May 2nd Valdez Municipal Election.



Click here to learn more about absentee voting.

Option #1: Absentee Voting in Person @ City Hall



A qualified elector may vote absentee in person at City Hall beginning

Monday, April 17, 2017 through Monday May 1, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on regular business days.

Option #2: Absentee Voting by Mail Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be made on a City of Valdez provided form, which includes the qualified elector’s Valdez address, the address to which the ballot is to be sent, and the voter’s signature. Click here to download the COV absentee ballot by mail form. It is advisable to apply for your absentee ballot by mail at least four weeks prior to the election to ensure the voted ballot reaches the City Clerk’s office before May 2, 2017. Option #3: Absentee Voting by Electronic Transmission (Fax or Email) Requests for an absentee ballot by electronic transmission must be made on a City of Valdez provided form.



Click here to download the COV absentee voting by electronic transmission form. Voting by email or fax is conducted by the City Clerk on regular business days

from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, April 17, 2017 through the close of polls on election day. Option #4: Absentee Voting through a Personal Representative A qualified elector unable to go to the polls due to age, serious illness, or disability may either request an absentee ballot by mail as described above or apply for an absentee ballot through a personal representative. Absentee voting through a personal representative is available Monday, April 17, 2017 through the close of polls on election day. The form to request absentee voting by personal representative is available from the City Clerk’s office by contacting 834-3468 or aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Valdez Polling Locations Precinct No. 1 – Valdez Teen Center

Voters with residence addresses west of Hazelet Avenue. Precinct No. 2 – Valdez City Council Chambers

Voters with residence addresses between Hazelet Avenue and a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround) Precinct No. 3 – Robe River Fire Station

Voters with residence addresses east of a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek Crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround)

