Final Notice of Election-Ballot info, Absentee Voting Methods, Polling Places

2017 City of Valdez Municipal Election
Tuesday May 2, 2017
** CLICK HERE TO VIEW SAMPLE BALLOT **
City Council
Three (3) Vacancies, Each to Serve a Three (3) Year Term
The following proposition will appear on the May 2, 2017 official ballot.
PROPOSITION NO. 1
Shall the City of Valdez Adopt a Local Option to Prohibit the Operation of Commercial Marijuana Establishments,
A. A retail marijuana store:
B. A marijuana cultivation facility:
A “marijuana cultivation facility” means an entity registered to cultivate, prepare, and package marijuana and to sell marijuana to retail marijuana stores, to marijuana product manufacturing facilities, and to other marijuana cultivation facilities, but not to consumers.
C. A marijuana product manufacturing facility; and
A “marijuana product manufacturing facility” means an entity registered to purchase marijuana; manufacture, prepare, and package marijuana products; and sell marijuana and marijuana products to other marijuana product manufacturing facilities and to retail marijuana stores, but not to consumers.
D. A marijuana testing facility.
A “marijuana testing facility” means an entity to registered to analyze and certify the safety and potency of marijuana.
YES
NO
Voter Registration
+ Is a United States citizen;
+ Is 18 years or older;
+ Has been a resident of the State of Alaska and the City of Valdez for 30 days immediately preceding the election;
+ Is registered to vote through the State of Alaska 30 days prior to the election as required under Alaska Statutes 15.07 and is not registered to vote in another jurisdiction; and
+ Is not disqualified under Article V of the State Constitution.
Voters must be registered through the State of Alaska at least 30 days prior to any municipal, state, or federal election
Voter Registration Form (Paper Version)
Absentee Voting Options
Option #2: Absentee Voting by Mail
Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be made on a City of Valdez provided form, which includes the qualified elector’s Valdez address, the address to which the ballot is to be sent, and the voter’s signature.
Click here to download the COV absentee ballot by mail form.
It is advisable to apply for your absentee ballot by mail at least four weeks prior to the election to ensure the voted ballot reaches the City Clerk’s office before May 2, 2017.
Option #3: Absentee Voting by Electronic Transmission (Fax or Email)
Requests for an absentee ballot by electronic transmission must be made on a City of Valdez provided form.
Voting by email or fax is conducted by the City Clerk on regular business days
Option #4: Absentee Voting through a Personal Representative
A qualified elector unable to go to the polls due to age, serious illness, or disability may either request an absentee ballot by mail as described above or apply for an absentee ballot through a personal representative.
Absentee voting through a personal representative is available Monday, April 17, 2017 through the close of polls on election day. The form to request absentee voting by personal representative is available from the City Clerk’s office by contacting 834-3468 or aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.
Valdez Polling Locations
Precinct No. 1 – Valdez Teen Center
Precinct No. 2 – Valdez City Council Chambers
Precinct No. 3 – Robe River Fire Station
For additional information regarding Valdez local municipal elections, please contact the City Clerk’s office
(907) 834-3468 or aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.
For additional information regarding voter registration or state/federal elections, visit http://www.elections.alaska.gov. To register to vote online, visit https://voterregistration.alaska.gov.
