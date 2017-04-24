Police, Fire and Rescue for April 17th through 23rd, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

04/17

Fish & Game: The Animal Control Officer received a call reporting someone feeding eagles near a local restaurant. The ACO advised those involved it was against the law to feed eagles, they agreed to stop doing so and advise the rest of the staff to do the same.

04/18

Suspicious Person: The Valdez Police Department received numerous calls regarding an individual in and around one of the schools that did not belong in the area or school. Officers arrived on scene and mad contact with the individual.

Agency Assist: Officers did a residential check for a person on felony probation for the Palmer Adult Probation Office. The probationer was not at the residence, they reported such to the Probation Officer.

Suspicious Activity: The Valdez Police Department received a call that a vehicle was dumping something suspicious behind a local business. Officers made contact with the manager who confirmed they were working on one of their vehicles.

04/19

Public Presentation: VPD’s School Resource Officer did a bicycle safety presentation to the Herman Hutchens Elementary school.

The Valdez Police Dept. would like to remind everyone as the weather is improving and we move into summer there will be more people on bicycles and walking around town and to keep an eye out while driving

Parking: VPD received a complaint regarding someone repeatedly parking in the bus lane at the schools. We would like to remind everyone that the bus lane are for buses only and to please wait for or pick up children in the appropriate areas.

Lost Property: The Valdez Police dispatch received a report of a lost Alaska Drivers License. If found please turn in to the Valdez Police Dept.

Harassment: A resident of Valdez contacted the police dept. to report someone that is out of state was contacting a family member in violation of a no contact order. Officers reviewed the court papers and determined that the out of state person was not in violation of the court order and spoke to the resident about blocking their phone number.

04/20

Protective Order Violation: VPD received a report that someone with a protective order had violated it by responding to a post on a social media site. Officers reviewed the information and explained to the complainant that it was not a violation of the protective order.

Public Presentation: VPD’s School Resource Officer did a ballistics presentation for the Valdez Senior High School Forensics class.

04/21

Medical Assist: Officers assisted the Valdez EMS with a patient that needed transporting to the hospital.

Fish & Game: Officers responded to a report of an eagle getting into a trash bag, upon arrival the eagle flew away. VPD would like to remind everyone, visitors and residents alike to keep trash in a covered container and not to put it out until the day of scheduled pick up.

Firearms / Fireworks: VPD dispatch received 2 reports of what sounded like gun shots in the Black Gold neighborhood area. Upon investigation and speaking with other people in the area it was determined to be fireworks.

04/22

Bar Disturbance: Officers were dispatched to a local bar for a report of a fight. Upon arrival the parties had separated, everyone agreed to separate for the evening and go home.

Traffic Hazard: VPD dispatch received a report that two kids were riding their bicycles in and out of traffic on the highway on the duck flats. When officers arrived on scene the kids were off the highway. Officers spoke to them about the dangers of riding in traffic. The Valdez Police Department would like to remind everyone to use the bike path whenever possible to avoid causing dangerous traffic conditions for vehicles and bicyclists.

04/23

Lost Property: The Valdez Police Dispatch received a report of a lost wallet, believed to have been lost in the area of the Safway store. It is a brown zipper wallet with ID and other cards. If found please turn it into the Valdez Police Dept.

Found Property: A rifle was found on the duck flats, it appears to have been there for some time. If anyone has any information and can identify the rifle please contact the Valdez Police Dept.

Domestic Disturbance: Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic in progress. When officers arrived on scene the people involved had separated. Officers spoke with the woman who stated that it was just a verbal argument only. Officers advised her to stay somewhere else for the evening.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 132