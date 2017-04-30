Governor Walker Announces Winners of “Choose Respect” Poster Contest

Over 200 students created depictions of what “Pulling Together for Each Other” means to them

April 25, 2017 ANCHORAGE—Governor Bill Walker today announced the winner of the 2017 Choose Respect: Alaskans Pulling Together for Each Other poster contest as part of his Safer Alaska initiative. Liliana Rovira, a Government Hill Elementary School fifth-grader, was selected as the contest winner. Liliana will receive a framed copy of the winning artwork and will be awarded a plaque.

“It is always a pleasure to see our young people and students engaged on critical issues facing Alaska,” Governor Walker said. “Donna and I were thrilled with all of the entries, and the unique ways our young people encapsulated what ‘pulling together for each other’ truly means. Congratulations to Liliana for her winning entry!”

Advertisement

The winning poster can be viewed on the Governor’s website, and will be displayed at locations across the state, including the Capitol. Liliana and her classmates will also be treated to an ice cream party provided by Tastee Freez of Anchorage. Service Business Printing produced copies of the winning poster to be distributed across the state.

The poster contest is done in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October 2017) and Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month (April 2017), and is a part of Governor Walker’s continued efforts to build a safer Alaska. The Governor’s office received more than 200 poster entries from Alaskan students. All Alaskan school children from kindergarten through high school were eligible to participate, including home, alternative, and traditional schools.