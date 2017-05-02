Governor Walker Appointed to President Trump’s Council of Governors

Council of Governors tasked with focusing on homeland defense

May 2, 2017 ANCHORAGE –The White House announced yesterday President Donald Trump’s intent to appoint Governor Bill Walker to the 10-member Council of Governors, which focuses on military issues and defense spending. Governor Walker is the first Alaska governor to be appointed to the Council. Each governor will serve a two-year term.

The Council of Governors was created in 2008 by the National Defense Authorization Act and formally established by Executive Order 13528, issued on January 11, 2010. The Council is intended to serve as a mechanism for governors and key federal officials to address matters pertaining to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities.

Advertisement

“My administration’s top priority is to build a safer Alaska,” Governor Walker said. “I am honored to accept this appointment. As the only independent governor in the nation, I intend to bring Alaska’s unique and important perspective to the issues that face our state and our nation. Given our strategic geographic location, it is crucial that our state participate in national defense conversations. This appointment will allow me to share Alaska’s story in a new way with the Trump Administration and the nation.”

The Executive Order specifically names a number of federal participants in the Council, including the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, the President’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, among others.