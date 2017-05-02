Police, Fire and Rescue April 24-30

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

04/24

Welfare Check: A concerned caller was hearing a loud knocking on a neighboring apartment’s door. Officers patrolled the area and found everything to be ok.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted Valdez Fire Department for the report of a Carbon Monoxide detector activated in a residence.

Animal at Large: A dog wandered into a local business. An officer picked the dog up and took it to the shelter.

Fish & Game: A juvenile eagle was reported in the middle of Ruth Pond. Upon officer arrival, the eagle had left the area.

Abandoned Vehicle: A vehicle was reported being used for target practice out at the 12 mile gravel pit. An officer contacted the RO of the vehicle and advised them to have it moved.

Violate Conditions of Release: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence. After investigation and subject was found to be consuming alcohol, William Ray Baird II, DOB: 09/13/1982, was cited for Violating Conditions Of Release from a previous DUI charge.

Found Property: A local business turned a purse in to the Valdez Police Department. Dispatch was able to locate the owner and return the purse.

04/25

Public Appearance: VPD officers and Public Safety presented at the Valdez High School for Career Day.

Controlled Substance: Marijuana was turned in to the Valdez Police Department for disposal.

Welfare Check: Officers were requested to check on an intoxicated individual trying to ride their bike home. The individual was able to make it home safely.

04/26

Public Speaking: The Student Resource Officer conducted a presentation at the elementary school about DARE and Bullying.

Welfare Check: A caller requested a welfare check on a small child riding their bike by them self down W. Lowe. The caller called back and stated the child was with their father.

Welfare Check: A caller from out of state requested a welfare check on their daughter whom they hadn’t heard from for awhile. Officers made contact with the individual and found she was ok and was advised to contact her parent.

04/27

Agency Assist: Officers assisted the Valdez Fire Department on a fire that was contained in an oven.

Advertisement

Welfare Check: An out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on their brother whom they had not been able to get a hold of. Officers made contact with the individual and found that they were fine and was having phone issues.

Stalking: A caller reported that their “ex” was following them in their vehicle. Officers made contact with the subject and advised them of stalking and DV offenses. The subject agreed to not follow, stalk, or harass the other party.

Disturbance: A caller requested officer assistance because they had reason to believe individuals in their home were going to start fighting. Officers responded and found everything was ok and there was no fighting.

Warrant Arrest: Charles Roy Wilkinson, DOB: 10/18/1983, of Valdez was arrested on 2 outstanding bench warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probations. Original charges were DV Assault 3rd degree x 2 and Violate Conditions of Release for a Misdemeanor. Mr. Wilkinson is currently being held at the Valdez Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash and court approved third party custodian.

04/28

911 Hang-ups: VPD had received several 911 hang-ups coming from a local hotel. Officers were able to contact the individuals and found that children were playing with the phone.

Found Property: A phone was found at the park by the High School. Please contact Valdez Police Department with descriptors to claim.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported seeing an individual drinking out of what appeared to be an alcohol container while operating their vehicle. Officers made contact the driver and found no alcohol containers and that they were not under the influence.

04/29

Found Property: A scooter was turned in to the Valdez Police Department. Please call with descriptors to claim.

DUI: Patrick Joseph Lamp, DOB: 03/12/1962 of Anchorage, was charged with Driving under the Influence while Driving a Commercial Vehicle. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .036

Trespassing: An individual was reporting entering a residence, took a shower, and found a room to sleep in. The owner of the home requested officer assistance to remove the individual from the residence. Upon contact, the subject voluntarily left the residence.

04/30

DUI: Sandra M. Williford, DOB: 11/10/1961, of Anchorage was arrested for Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

Traffic Hazard: A complainant reported that the tire blew out on their vehicle. It was off the road and inoperable. A tow truck was contacted to remove the vehicle off the side of the road.

Alarm-Burglar: A commercial burglar alarm was reported at a local business. Officers responded and found the cleaning crew had accidently activated the alarm.

Fireworks: Fireworks were reported being heard in the Valdez area. Officers contacted individuals on North Harbor Dr. and warned them to not shoot off any more fireworks.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 129