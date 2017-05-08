Find Great Deals on Outdoor Gear at Montemlife.com!

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) — The BLM Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS) and Alaska Division of Forestry (DOF) are hosting the 2017 Alaska Interagency Crew Boss Academy May 8-22 to add leaders to the Emergency Firefighter (EFF) Type 2 village crew structure. A qualified crew boss leads 19 other crew members when providing critical wildland firefighting support in Alaska and in the Lower 48. The Crew Boss Academy will take place at the BLM AFS training campus on Fort Wainwright and at Twin Bears Camp on Chena Hot Springs Road.

Taking place biennially, the academy has served as the primary clearinghouse for EFF crew bosses throughout Alaska for over 25 years. During the academy, successful crew boss candidates will complete courses required by the National Wildland Fire Coordinating Group (NWCG) along with training that focuses on leadership building, communication, risk assessment, and technical skills in radio operation, weather recording, and structure protection. The academy operates on a very low instructor to student ratio – usually averaging one instructor for every two students. This is done through a coach and mentoring system where candidates are split into four groups, each led by a coach and assisted by a mentor. Other subject area experts are utilized throughout the academy. This allows the academy to deliver a high volume of material in a short time with a historically high success rate. The academy offers graduates seven to nine credits toward a degree in fire science through the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The 2017 academy will host 24 candidates from locations including:

Tok

Nulato

Mentasta

Hooper Bay

Fort Yukon

Holy Cross

Delta Junction

Scammon Bay

Allakaket

Huslia

Chevak

Glennallen

Stebbins

Selawik

Strelna

Ruby

Kaltag

Nikolai

Fairbanks

For more information about the Alaska Interagency Crew Boss Academy, contact Academy Coordinator Adam Kohley at 907-356-5634 or 907-978-7016. Send email inquiries to akohley@blm.gov.