Accepting Applications: AGPA Board of Directors

Alaska Gasline Port Authority Board Vacancy
Citizens interesting in applying should submit a letter of interest addressed to the City Council, a standard City boards application, and a resume. Board application forms are available on the City of Valdez website at www.ci.valdez.ak.us and at Valdez City Hall. (Web applications will not be accepted for this position.)
Application packets must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk no later than Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM for appointment by the City Council on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Packets may be dropped off at City Hall or emailed to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.
Interested citizens may learn more by visiting the AGPA website at www.allalaskagasline.com or by contacting the Valdez Deputy City Clerk at 907-834-3468 or email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.
Posted: May 4, 2017
Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk
