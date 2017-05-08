Announcements, City of Valdez, Technology, Uncategorized

Accepting Applications: AGPA Board of Directors

by Sue Bergstrom

PUBLIC NOTICE

Alaska Gasline Port Authority Board Vacancy

The City of Valdez is soliciting applications for (1) vacancy due to resignation on the Alaska Gasline Port Authority (AGPA) Board. The appointment shall be for a three year, five month term expiring on November 31, 2020.
The Valdez City Council appoints three representatives to sit on the Board of Directors for the Alaska Gasline Port Authority (AGPA). Board members must be a registered voter within the State of Alaska, reside within the State of Alaska, and shall serve at the pleasure of the governing body of the Municipality by whom such member is appointed.

Citizens interesting in applying should submit a letter of interest addressed to the City Council, a standard City boards application, and a resume. Board application forms are available on the City of Valdez website at www.ci.valdez.ak.us and at Valdez City Hall. (Web applications will not be accepted for this position.)

Advertisement

Application packets must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk no later than Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM for appointment by the City Council on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Packets may be dropped off at City Hall or emailed to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Interested citizens may learn more by visiting the AGPA website at www.allalaskagasline.com or by contacting the Valdez Deputy City Clerk at 907-834-3468 or email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Posted: May 4, 2017
Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

Click to View Paper Application…

Comments

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*